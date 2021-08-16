Updated:
President Lungu Concedes Defeat and Commits to Peaceful Transition of Power to HH
President Lungu Concedes Defeat and Commits to Peaceful Transition of Power to HH
https://www.facebook.com/SmartEaglesZambia/videos/345978483849053
Support August poll winners –political analyst
A Political Analyst, Alex Ng’oma has urged Zambians to rally behind the winners of the August 12 general elections once declared by the Electoral...
Sylvia Masebo bounces back, Wins the Chongwe constituency seat
United Party for National Development (UPND)'s parliamentary candidate Sylvia Masebo has won the Chongwe constituency seat. Ms. Masebo who was declared winner by Chongwe...
Five presidential candidates write to President Lungu, ask him to concede
Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia State House Dear President Lungu, RE: Declaring of August 12 2021 Elections not Free and Fair- Yourself We...
Zambia Police Warns Against Lawlessness
The Zambia Police Service says it will not hesitate to clamp down on people wanting to cause disorder in public places. Zambia Police...
