The Anti-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) has described the just ended 2021 general elections as credible.

AVAP Executive Director, Richwell Mulwani says the manner in which the elections were conducted is in line with international best practices.

Mr. Mulwani stated that the elections were conducted in a very transparent manner which gives credibility to the process.

And Mr. Mulwani said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) managed the elections well under difficult circumstances.

He however said ECZ should in future elections revisit the decision to divide one polling centre into several polling stations.

“We need to learn lessons, we need to separate some of the places, you cannot have a place that is highly congested. As a result it was difficult to follow COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

He further said more needs to be done to educate polling officials.

“We noticed that some of the electoral officials need adequate training. They need to understand what they need to do in the polling station. Others in terms of undertaking that inking when voting, they did not know what to do,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr. Mulwani said the polls were generally peaceful except for a few reported incidences of violence in some parts of the country on the polling day.

Mr. Mulwani also commended Zambians for the massive turnout to exercise their right to vote.

Zambia recently held its August 2021 general elections, which has seen the election of the United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema ushered into office as the 7th Republican President.