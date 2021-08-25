9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
General News
DEC pounces on Maxwell Chongu, seizes his four vehicles

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Drug Enforcement Commission has confirmed that it conducted a search at the house belonging to PF cadre Maxwell Chongu and seized his four vehicles.

DEC Public Relations Manager Mathias Kamanga confirmed the development in a statement this afternoon.

“The Commission wishes to thank members of the public that have been bringing information on suspected financial crimes particularly money laundering. The Commission has received a lot of reports in the past weeks, some of which have led to operations where various individuals have been searched and some properties seized,”
Mr Kamanga said.

“Among the operations conducted was a search at the residence for Maxwell Chongu where four (04) motor vehicles were seized. These include unregistered Toyota Land Cruiser and Toyota Hilux, a Mark X with registration number BBA 4238 and a Small Truck with registration number BAG 4331 investigation in this matter continues.”

He added, “As we have always stated, the Commission has a systematic and robust verification process of all pieces of information received different sources. This includes seizure of assets that are reasonably suspected to be connected to the allegations.”

Mr Kamanga said the other seizure is followed by further verification which may result in us either returning the property to the owner or taking further action as guided by the Law.

“The Commission further wishes to appeal to members of the public with authentic and verifiable information to report such matters for investigations. These reports must be void of emotions and vindictiveness and must not be a witch hunt. You can contact us on 0955 684 343 or 0211 255 114.”

