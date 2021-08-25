9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

MMD condemns booing of former president

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
Headlines MMD condemns booing of former president
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Lungu with Daughter Tasila at the Inauguration

Opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) president Nevers Mumba has condemned the booing of the former president Edgar Lungu during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema at National Heroes stadium yesterday.

Mr. Lungu was booed by United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters as he was arriving the stadium to handover instruments of power to President Hichilema.

The booing of Dr. Lungu has also roundly been condemned across social media platforms and by some senior citizens.

Reacting to the incident, Dr. Mumba said it was ‘unZambia’ to boo elderly people, more especially that Dr. Lungu is a former head of state.

He explained that the dislodging of the PF from government was enough to punish the previous regime hence booing the former president was disrespectful and unnecessary.

He explained that Zambia has scored accolades on the international scene for holding three smooth transitions of power from the outgoing to the incoming president.

Dr. Mumba lamented that the booing of Dr. Lungu has however subtracted some moral values. He said Zambia missed an opportunity to paint a good picture of its moral values in the eyes of invited foreign dignitaries.

He further said if not condemned, the booing of Dr. Lungu will set a bad precedents for future former presidents.

Dr. Mumba said despite the PF causing a lot of pain among Zambians, it was not proper to boo the former president.

He has since called on all Zambians to desist from embracing the culture of booing former national leaders.

He recalled that the late former president Kenneth Kaunda was booed with tomatoes and eggs thrown at him at Independence stadium as he went to surrender power to the then president Frederick Chiluba.

He said this in a video posted on his social media Facebook page today.

Previous articleDEC pounces on Maxwell Chongu, seizes his four vehicles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

MMD condemns booing of former president

Opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) president Nevers Mumba has condemned the booing of the former president Edgar Lungu...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF appoints Given Lubinda as the Party’s Vice President

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
The opposition Patriotic Front has announced the appointment of the former Justice Minister and the National Chairperson for Information and Publicity as the Party's...
Read more

President Hakainde Hichilema’s Interview with Voice of America on his Goals for the next Five Years

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
New Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema took office on Tuesday, 12 days after defeating incumbent Edgar Lungu in a general election. VOA's Peter Clottey sat down...
Read more

President Hakainde’s Hichilema’s full Inauguration Speech

Headlines Chief Editor - 44
Your excellency, the sixth president of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the former first lady, Mrs. Esther Lungu; Your excellencies...
Read more

The Live Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema

Headlines Chief Editor - 36
https://www.facebook.com/znbctoday/videos/428159398582618
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.