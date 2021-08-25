Opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) president Nevers Mumba has condemned the booing of the former president Edgar Lungu during the inauguration ceremony of President Hakainde Hichilema at National Heroes stadium yesterday.

Mr. Lungu was booed by United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters as he was arriving the stadium to handover instruments of power to President Hichilema.

The booing of Dr. Lungu has also roundly been condemned across social media platforms and by some senior citizens.

Reacting to the incident, Dr. Mumba said it was ‘unZambia’ to boo elderly people, more especially that Dr. Lungu is a former head of state.

He explained that the dislodging of the PF from government was enough to punish the previous regime hence booing the former president was disrespectful and unnecessary.

He explained that Zambia has scored accolades on the international scene for holding three smooth transitions of power from the outgoing to the incoming president.

Dr. Mumba lamented that the booing of Dr. Lungu has however subtracted some moral values. He said Zambia missed an opportunity to paint a good picture of its moral values in the eyes of invited foreign dignitaries.

He further said if not condemned, the booing of Dr. Lungu will set a bad precedents for future former presidents.

Dr. Mumba said despite the PF causing a lot of pain among Zambians, it was not proper to boo the former president.

He has since called on all Zambians to desist from embracing the culture of booing former national leaders.

He recalled that the late former president Kenneth Kaunda was booed with tomatoes and eggs thrown at him at Independence stadium as he went to surrender power to the then president Frederick Chiluba.

He said this in a video posted on his social media Facebook page today.