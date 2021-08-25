FAZ remains upbeat despite the likely unavailability of the English-based duo striker Patson Daka of Leicester City and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu for Chipolopolo’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers against Mauritania and Tunisia.

English clubs have agreed not to release players heading for national duty in Covid-19 red-list countries during the FIFA International match break that will run from August 31 to September 8.

“We have learnt of the Premier League clubs’ decision to withhold their players for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for countries on the red list for Covid-19 with deep regret,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala told ZNBC News.

“We are going to engage FIFA and also the clubs involved and hope that we are going to have all the players available for these very important assignments.

“We also expect that FIFA would expect that these games are played in a competitive atmosphere to render the credibility of the tournament.”

English clubs that will release players to travel to red-listed countries are going to have to put them on mandatory 10-day quarantine at their own cost in designated hotels when they return from the FIFA break meaning they miss over two rounds of competitive matches including training.