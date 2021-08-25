9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

FAZ Stays Upbeat Despite Patson and Mwepu Doubt

By sports
51 views
0
Sports FAZ Stays Upbeat Despite Patson and Mwepu Doubt
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ remains upbeat despite the likely unavailability of the English-based duo striker Patson Daka of Leicester City and Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu for Chipolopolo’s 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup Group B qualifiers against Mauritania and Tunisia.

English clubs have agreed not to release players heading for national duty in Covid-19 red-list countries during the FIFA International match break that will run from August 31 to September 8.

“We have learnt of the Premier League clubs’ decision to withhold their players for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for countries on the red list for Covid-19 with deep regret,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala told ZNBC News.

“We are going to engage FIFA and also the clubs involved and hope that we are going to have all the players available for these very important assignments.

“We also expect that FIFA would expect that these games are played in a competitive atmosphere to render the credibility of the tournament.”

English clubs that will release players to travel to red-listed countries are going to have to put them on mandatory 10-day quarantine at their own cost in designated hotels when they return from the FIFA break meaning they miss over two rounds of competitive matches including training.

Previous articleBeston Chambeshi Gets Confidence Vote Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

FAZ Stays Upbeat Despite Patson and Mwepu Doubt

FAZ remains upbeat despite the likely unavailability of the English-based duo striker Patson Daka of Leicester City and Brighton...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Beston Chambeshi Gets Confidence Vote Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Sports sports - 0
Kitwe football administrator Kizito Chewe is backing interim Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi to succeed at the helm of the Zambia technical bench. Chewe, the former...
Read more

Green Buffaloes In Durban For COSAFA Zone CAF Womens Champions League Qualifiers

Sports sports - 1
Green Buffaloes are in Durban, South Africa for the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Club Championship that starts this week. The regional club championship is being used...
Read more

Daka and Mwepu to miss Chipolopolo World Cup qualifier against Tunisia

Sports Chief Editor - 6
Patson Daka and Enoch Mwepu will not be taking part in at least one international match over the upcoming break, it has been announced. Daka...
Read more

Chambeshi Can’t Wait For Pro’s To Join Camp In Morocco

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi says he cannot wait for his foreign-based player to join the team at their on-going Morocco training camp. A 22-member Zambia...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.