9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 27, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Mnangagwa spokesman labels HH a ‘sellout’ – again

By Chief Editor
51 views
0
General News Mnangagwa spokesman labels HH a ‘sellout’ – again
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba threw all decorum and etiquette expected of him out the window hours before new Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema was inaugurated Tuesday, calling him a sellout.

At the time President Mnangagwa and Charamba were in Zambia Monday and Tuesday for Hichilema’s inauguration.

Charamba’s onslaught was in response to a Twitter post made by the United Kingdom (UK) based law lecturer Alex Magaisa.

Magaisa had posted a screenshot of Charamba’s May 2021 post referring to Hichilema, MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa, and South Africa’s opposition leader, Mmusi Maimane captioned “Zvivatengesi,” Shona for sellouts to which he repeated that they are.

“Hongu, zvivatengesi! What is your problem?” quipped Charamba.

Chamisa and Maimane also attended the inauguration.

Early this week, Charamba also claimed Mnangagwa would not leave office if he lost the 2023 presidential election to Chamisa.

Hichilema, president of the United People for National Development (UPND) has been leading the opposition for nearly two decades until his electoral triumph last week.

Hichilema and Chamisa’s cozy relationship has heightened tensions between the MDC Alliance and Zanu PF with lawyer Doug Coltart describing Charamba’s statements as “scandalous”.

“This is scandalous! Mnangagwa’s spokesperson is literally calling Hichilema a sellout while Mnangagwa is in Zambia for Hichilema’s inauguration,” said Coltart.

“He speaks for Mnangagwa. He is openly attacking the Head of State of what is historically one of Zimbabwe’s closest allies!”

In Zambia Tuesday, Mnangagwa held a 30-minute meeting with Hichilema where the two agreed to reactivate joint commissions and implement a series of agreements.

Mnangagwa also attacked the West for interfering with democratic processes in African countries.

“I am very happy President Hichilema showed that he is very focused to make sure that we implement those issues to benefit our people. Today we have witnessed the inauguration of the seventh Executive President of Zambia but this is the third republic because they had some leaders who came from the same political parties,” said Mnangagwa.

“I can mention that as SADC we are more civilised. When (US) President (Joe) Biden was inaugurated this year in January, Donald Trump boycotted. But we can see here Edgar Lungu accepting defeat and agreeing to the transfer of power and giving instruments of power to the incoming president.”

“This shows how much democracy has matured in our region compared to the Western countries which want to teach us democracy.

Previous articleWe had a joke of a President in State House!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Mnangagwa spokesman labels HH a ‘sellout’ – again

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba threw all decorum and etiquette expected of him out the window hours before...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The president can appoint his cabinet even before the swearing in of elected Members of Parliament-Sangwa

General News Chief Editor - 24
Prominent constitutional lawyer and state counsel John Sangwa has weighed in the current debate that newly inaugurated President Hakainde Hichilema has delayed announcing his...
Read more

Vice-President Mutale Nalumango challenges women in Zambia to participate in the politics of the nation

General News Chief Editor - 10
REPUBLICAN Vice-President Mutale Nalumango has challenged women in Zambia to participate in the politics of the nation. Her Honour the Vice-president said it was time...
Read more

Sarago Motors Limited refutes reports that it is being investigated over tender to supply vehicles to the Judiciary

General News Chief Editor - 3
Sarago Motors Limited which came into the limelight that it had been given a lucrative tender to supply cars to the Judiciary has refuted...
Read more

Edgar Lungu begins life outside State House

General News Chief Editor - 43
Outgoing President Edgar Lungu has vacated State House and has since resettled in some undisclosed location believed to be in the upmarket suburb of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.