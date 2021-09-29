A LUSAKA woman who has accused Kabushi member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo of fathering three children with her with a fourth one on the way, has been warned of court action at her own cost if she does not give a satisfactory reply over her allegations.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the woman identified as Mercy Matongo Cowham by Mr. Lusambo’s lawyers Makebi Zulu Advocates.

In the letter, Michael Chola Kanga of the law firm, says in the video footage published on September 27, 2021 and circulated by Prime TV, Ms. Cowham made false, unfounded, and defamatory references and attacks on Mr. Lusambo.

Mr. Kanga advised Ms. Cowham that the false, unfounded, and defamatory personal references and attacks on Mr. Lusambo in the said video amount to serious libel and malicious falsehoods; and could have been ill-conceived.

He said the statements and continued publication of the same, which are far from the truth, have damaged Mr. Lusambo’s reputation and led to his being shunned by right-thinking members of society as the statements falsely alleged that the Kabushi MP has been in a sexual relationship with Ms. Cowham for the past eight years; and fathered four children with her.

He said Mr. Lusambo’s instructions are that the statements are grossly untruthful and constitute serious libel and malicious falsehoods against him and have adversely affected his good standing in society.

“Having regard to our client’s repute, our client is clearly entitled to substantial compensation for the unwarranted and malicious attack on his reputation. Our firm instructions are to demand, as we do now, that you cease and desist from issuing falsities against our client and that you do render a retraction of the aforesaid publication and statements, a written apology, and in any other form to be dictated by our client,” Mr. Kanga said.

He further warned that if the activity from Ms. Cowham continues, the law firm has strict instructions to seek injunctive relief and damages against her in the matter.

“Unless we receive a satisfactory reply by close of business today (yesterday), we belabor strict instructions to issue court process at your cost and without any further recourse to you.”