The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested the provisional liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines Milingo Lungu.

DEC Spokesman Mathias Kamanga announced the arrest during a news briefing in Lusaka this morning.

Mr. Kamanga said the arrests follow the conclusion of investigations by the Commission in some matter pertaining to the case at KCM.

Mr. Lungu aged 43 of plot 22763, Mpulungu Road, Roma has since been charged for obtaining money by false pretense amounting to US$2,200,000,00

Mr. Lungu has also been charged with money laundering and theft amounting to k110.4m and US$250,000,00.

He has been released on police bond.

And the Commission has announced that six people have been implicated in the theft of K624,700 from a mobile network in Zambia.

The following suspects have been released on police bond:

Kasele Hamanyanga(37) Bright Kakana(46) Jethro Mukatasha(40) George Kambole (42) Clarence Kauseni(40) George Tapula(40)

The name of the company has not been mentioned by the authorities but is believed to be MTN Zambia.