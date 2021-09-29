9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Milingo Lungu nabbed for stealing K110.4 million and $250,000,00 KCM funds

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Milingo Lungu nabbed for stealing K110.4 million and $250,000,00 KCM funds
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested the provisional liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines Milingo Lungu.

DEC Spokesman Mathias Kamanga announced the arrest during a news briefing in Lusaka this morning.

Mr. Kamanga said the arrests follow the conclusion of investigations by the Commission in some matter pertaining to the case at KCM.

Mr. Lungu aged 43 of plot 22763, Mpulungu Road, Roma has since been charged for obtaining money by false pretense amounting to US$2,200,000,00

Mr. Lungu has also been charged with money laundering and theft amounting to k110.4m and US$250,000,00.

He has been released on police bond.

And the Commission has announced that six people have been implicated in the theft of K624,700 from a mobile network in Zambia.

The following suspects have been released on police bond:

  1. Kasele Hamanyanga(37)
  2. Bright Kakana(46)
  3. Jethro Mukatasha(40)
  4. George Kambole (42)
  5. Clarence Kauseni(40)
  6. George Tapula(40)

The name of the company has not been mentioned by the authorities but is believed to be MTN Zambia.

Previous articleLusambo instructs his lawyers to deal with the Woman accusing him of being the father of her four children

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Milingo Lungu nabbed for stealing K110.4 million and $250,000,00 KCM funds

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested the provisional liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines Milingo Lungu. DEC Spokesman Mathias Kamanga announced...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Visit by Tony Blair is a mark of confidence in the new administration-Foreign Affairs Minister

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has said that the visit to Zambia by the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom...
Read more

Zambia’s Chinese debt nearly twice official estimate, study finds

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
Reuters reports that Zambia's debt to Chinese public and private lenders is $6.6 billion, almost double the amount disclosed by the previous Zambian government,...
Read more

Continued interrogation of source of campaign funds for PF is illegal and must immediately come to a stop

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
The Patriotic Front (PF) says it is deeply concerned with the overzealousness being exhibited by law enforcement agencies in the fight against corruption under...
Read more

Now that he has died, he lives forever: Remembering Simon Zukas

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
By Sishuwa Sishuwa In April 1952, a 26-year old man stood before the Northern Rhodesia Chief Justice, who had been asked by the Attorney...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.