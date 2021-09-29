The Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply has noted that Zambia can retain itself to economic recovery if the procurement process which determines the cost of doing business is well managed amid the fight against COVID-19.

ZIPS president, Chibwe Mwelwa says supply chain management plays an important role in revamping the failures of the economic world which has been worsened by COVID-19.

ZANIS reports that speaking at the Ninth National Conference media and partners launch in Lusaka today, Mr Mwelwa said the conference will bring out sustainable solutions to issues surrounding procurement practices in the country.

Mr Mwelwa added that the government could save up to 25 percent of all expenditure spent in procurement if sustainable and efficient practices were developed.

“Due to the complexity of the environment in which the supply chain exists, procurement and stores has evolved over the years to reposition itself for strategic pursuits both as a partner to the government and private sector in national economic development,” Mr. Mwelwa stated.

He stated that the conference will house various stakeholders who will expand on solutions concerning procurement issues raised by President Hakainde Hichilema who has also been invited to the event.

He noted that the responsibility remains on the Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply (ZIPS) to ensure that the procurement role is well implemented through the country’s journey to economic recovery.

And ZIPS marketing and publicity Chairperson, Mwawi Phiri urged stakeholders in the procurement sector to take advantage of the ninth Annual Conference for strategic pursuits.

Mr. Phiri said the conference will create a platform to market local stakeholders to the international sphere thereby promoting the country