Green Buffaloes extended their lead at the summit of the FAZ Super League log by three points following a 2-1 home over Kabwe Warriors at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday.

The five time Zambian champions have now garnered four straight wins from five league games in a rare unbeaten start by the Lusaka army side who trace their last top flight title to 1981.

Friday Samu put Buffaloes ahead in the 19th minute, Paul Simpemba made it sealed the three points in the 39th minute for Buffaloes.

Warriors, who lost their third successive league game, scored their consolation through Twiza Chaibela in the 45th minute.

Buildcon stayed second on 10 points after gifting Power Dynamos their first point of the season in a 0-0 draw.

Red Arrows and Zanaco also earned their first points of the season.

Zanaco finished 0-0 away at Green Eagles while Arrows rallied to hold Konkola Blades 1-1 in Chilabombwe.

Zesco United were embarrassed 2-0 by ex Chipolopolo midfielder Joel Bwalya’s Kafue Celtic at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

The result handed the defending champions their first league loss of the season in three games played and Celtics second victory on the trot after ending former early pacesetters Buildcon’s unbeaten start with a 1-0 victory last Saturday away in Ndola.