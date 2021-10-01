9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 1, 2021
General News
Govt to distribute development equally

By Chief Editor
Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the government will ensure that development is taken to all parts of the country.

Speaking during the Vice President’s question time in Parliament today, Mrs Nalumango said the entire country is in dire need of development, thus everyone will receive a fair share of it.

The Vice President was responding to Sikongo Member of Parliament Mayungo Simushi who wanted to know how the government will deliver development to Lundazi Constituency.

She stated that the government is aware that there are areas that were marginalized by the previous government and will ensure that all provinces benefit equitably.

“Government will take development equitably wherever it is needed. There won’t be any selectivity as all Zambians must benefit from government programmes”, she said.

Meanwhile the Vice President stated that the government has continued to distribute grain bags for farmers selling maize to the Food Reserve Agency.

The Vice President was responding to Lundazi Member of Parliament Brenda Nyirenda on the shortage of grain bags for farmers in her constituency with the expected onset of rains this month as announced by the government.

Mrs Nalumango noted that the government is aware of the shortage of grain bags, countrywide and added that the government is currently distributing over 500,000 empty grain bags to the farmers.

