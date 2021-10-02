President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to the late Simon Zukas who died at the age of 96 on Monday, September 27, 2021 at his residence.

In a statement released yesterday by Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti, President Hichilema described the late Zukas as a gallant freedom fighter, veteran politician who served as cabinet minister in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy government.

Mr Miti disclosed that the President has also declared a one day of national mourning on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in recognition of the numerous contributions he made towards the attainment of freedom in the country.

The late Simon Zukas will be buried at leopards Hill Memorial park in Lusaka on Tuesday October 5, 2021.