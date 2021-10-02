9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 2, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

HH accords Zukas an official funeral

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News HH accords Zukas an official funeral
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to the late Simon Zukas who died at the age of 96 on Monday, September 27, 2021 at his residence.

In a statement released yesterday by Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti, President Hichilema described the late Zukas as a gallant freedom fighter, veteran politician who served as cabinet minister in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy government.

Mr Miti disclosed that the President has also declared a one day of national mourning on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in recognition of the numerous contributions he made towards the attainment of freedom in the country.

The late Simon Zukas will be buried at leopards Hill Memorial park in Lusaka on Tuesday October 5, 2021.

Previous articleUnbeaten Leaders Green Buffaloes Visit Chambishi FC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

HH accords Zukas an official funeral

President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to the late Simon Zukas who died at the age of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

State enters a nolle prosequi in a case against a Police Officer for inciting mutiny

General News Chief Editor - 4
The Chinsali Magistrate Court in Muchinga Province has discontinued court proceedings against Jason Chipepo, a police officer who was charged with ...
Read more

Mposha lauds Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited

General News Chief Editor - 2
Water Development and Sanitation Minister Mike Mposha have praised Amatheon Agri Zambia Limited for its investment into value addition and rural livelihoods in Zambia. Mr....
Read more

Govt to distribute development equally

General News Chief Editor - 8
Vice President Mutale Nalumango says the government will ensure that development is taken to all parts of the country. Speaking during the Vice President’s question...
Read more

President Hichilema warns against caderism in public places

General News Chief Editor - 22
President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration’s commitment to end political party caderism in public places such as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.