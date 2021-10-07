Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has urged the general citizenry to seize the opportunity of the relaunch of Covid-19 vaccination programme tomorrow and get immunised.

Ms. Masebo pointed out that the relaunch of the vaccination exercise tomorrow will reinvigorate the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the exercise will raise awareness in the fight against the pandemic and save the lives of many people in the country.

Ms. Masebo, who is also Chongwe Member of Parliament, said this when she gave a ministerial statement in parliament on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

“Let us not drop the guard against the Covid-19 pandemic and we should all participate in the fight against this disease. We should fight this pandemic in churches, bus stations, markets and homes so that we completely eradicate it,” she stressed.

Ms. Masebo has since urged fellow parliamentarians to enhance sensitisation messages in their areas.

She stated that lawmakers, just like any other community leaders, should promote positive attitudes on Covid-19 among the people.

The Minister of Health further expressed concern that out of the 8.4 million people target to be vaccinated against Covid-19, only 3.8 percent have been immunised.

She emphasised that the government will continue using a multi-sectoral approach to fight the pandemic that has affected all the 116 districts in the country.

Meanwhile, Feira Member of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo sought clarification on strategies that have been put in place to ensure the efficacy of the vaccine.

In response, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo said the government, through the Zambia Medicine Regulatory Authority, checks the efficacy of all drugs in the country.