9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 8, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hichilema resolved on FIC,DEC,ACC autonomy

By editor
53 views
0
Headlines President Hichilema resolved on FIC,DEC,ACC autonomy
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hichilema has pledged to not interfere in the operations of investigative wings and government institutions.

This is according to a press statement released by Special Assistant to the President on Press and Public relations Anthony Bwalya.

Mr. Bwalya said State house has reaffirmed President Hichilema’s unflinching resolve not to interfere in operations of statutory bodies such as the Financial Intelligence Centre(FIC),Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

The President will not interfere in the operations of the investigative wings and other governance institutions ,therefore remains committed to ensuring that they will continue to execute their statutory obligations autonomously.

The statement continued to say the New Dawn Administration under the leadership pf President Hichilema will continue to support these institutions in its drive to bring new efficiencies in the manner they serve the public interest ,particularly in the fight against corruption at the heart of government.

This statement comes under the heels of the backlash faced by the UPND government for placing the newly created Anti Financial and Economics Crimes Commission and Office of the Public Protector under the office of the President.

Previous articleEducation is key to success-Siakalima

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Headlineseditor - 0

President Hichilema resolved on FIC,DEC,ACC autonomy

President Hichilema has pledged to not interfere in the operations of investigative wings and government institutions. This is according to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Move by President Hichilema to Place Anti-Corruption Commission unit under his office raises concern

Headlines Chief Editor - 47
The Center for Constitutionalism and Legal Justice Director Isaac Mwanza has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to reconsider his decision to formally put the...
Read more

HH warns of consequences for those disregarding procurement reforms

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema has embarked on the reformation of the public procurement of the country. And Mr Bwalya stresses that...
Read more

President Hichilema bemoans wasteful expenditure

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
President Hakainde Hichilema has bemoaned the failure to follow the procurement procedures as disclosed in the Auditor General’s report for the financial year ending...
Read more

Labour Minister warns Employers: Adhere to Labour laws

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
The government has warned employers against the mistreatment of domestic workers. Labour and Social Security Minister, Brenda Tambatamba says employers who do not adhere to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.