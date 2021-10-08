President Hichilema has pledged to not interfere in the operations of investigative wings and government institutions.

This is according to a press statement released by Special Assistant to the President on Press and Public relations Anthony Bwalya.

Mr. Bwalya said State house has reaffirmed President Hichilema’s unflinching resolve not to interfere in operations of statutory bodies such as the Financial Intelligence Centre(FIC),Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

The President will not interfere in the operations of the investigative wings and other governance institutions ,therefore remains committed to ensuring that they will continue to execute their statutory obligations autonomously.

The statement continued to say the New Dawn Administration under the leadership pf President Hichilema will continue to support these institutions in its drive to bring new efficiencies in the manner they serve the public interest ,particularly in the fight against corruption at the heart of government.

This statement comes under the heels of the backlash faced by the UPND government for placing the newly created Anti Financial and Economics Crimes Commission and Office of the Public Protector under the office of the President.