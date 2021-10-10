9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 10, 2021
type here...
Health
Updated:

Don’t Drop Guard, COVID-19 is still with us, German and US warns Zambians

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Health Don't Drop Guard, COVID-19 is still with us, German and US warns...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambians have been urged not to drop guard on following Covid 19 protocols because the global pandemic is still here.

German Cooperation, USAID and the Local Government Association of Zambia are asking Zambians to continue to adhere to Covid 19 set guidelines as a way to prevent further spread and mitigation of the disease.

They all cite negative effects caused by Covid 19 on the economy, human resource, general livelihood and family and friends’ relations as pointers to why citizens should fight the vice.

The three entities in the last 14 months had put together a Covid 19 Advisory Centre meant to help local authorities in Zambia to fight the global pandemic. The Centre has now come to a close.

Local Government Association of Zambia Covid 19 Advisory Centre Coordinator Ernest Sumani
Local Government Association of Zambia Covid 19 Advisory Centre Coordinator Ernest Sumani

Local Government Association of Zambia Covid 19 Advisory Centre Coordinator Ernest Sumani, speaking at the close of the project says a lot has been achieved by the nerve-center.

Mr. Sumani says cites the production of Knowledge materials such as the Rapid Assessment, Impact of Covid – 19 on Local Authorities, Vaccine Acceptability and the development of District Emergency Plans and Standard Operating Procedures.

He also states that the provision of COVID – 19 Hygiene Material to more 20 Local Authorities and reaching more than 7 million Zambians the media countrywide.

GIZ Programme Coordinator in charge of Decentralization for Development, Dr. Wolff-Christian Petters
GIZ Programme Coordinator in charge of Decentralization for Development, Dr. Wolff-Christian Petters

GIZ Programme Coordinator in charge of Decentralization for Development, Dr. Wolff-Christian Petters is happy that many people countrywide have been reached through the Centre.

He says though the project is coming to an end, it does not mean that Covid 19 is near end and urged people to continue taking precautions seriously.

Acting Executive Director of the Local Government Association of Zambia, Ms. Mpatanji Namumba
Acting Executive Director of the Local Government Association of Zambia, Ms. Mpatanji Namumba

And Acting Executive Director of the Local Government Association of Zambia, Ms. Mpatanji Namumba, says the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Centre with Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry will help in organization and smooth running of information between the private sector and local authorities and the communities they serve.

Ms. Namumba is also glad that the Association is working in line with some of the lessons drawn from the Centre in its day to day activities and also those to come.

Meanwhile, Outgoing Local Government Association of Zambia Executive Director, Maurice Mbolela, who is now Deputy Secretary General of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa has noted that the Advisory Centre has made great impact in the mitigation of Covid 19 spread in the country.

Deputy Secretary General of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa Maurice Mbolela
Deputy Secretary General of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa Maurice Mbolela

Previous articleBan on Mukula harvesting, trading still on-Minister

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Don’t Drop Guard, COVID-19 is still with us, German and US warns Zambians

Zambians have been urged not to drop guard on following Covid 19 protocols because the global pandemic is still...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hakainde Hichilema Re-launches the COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Health Chief Editor - 10
President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to take responsibility in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by getting vaccinated. Speaking during the re-launch of the Covid-19...
Read more

Masebo urges eligible Zambians to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Health Chief Editor - 10
Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has urged the general citizenry to seize the opportunity of the relaunch of Covid-19 vaccination programme tomorrow and get...
Read more

TB records remarkable reduction in mortality-Malama

Health Chief Editor - 4
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Kennedy Malama says Zambia has made remarkable progress in reducing tuberculosis (TB) mortality over the last two decades. Dr. Malama...
Read more

Government has decided to lift the restrictions for the next one month

Health Chief Editor - 12
Following the reduced transmission of COVID-19 in Zambia, Government has decided to lift the restrictions for the next one month starting today 2nd October...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.