Over hundred by 50 kilogrammes bags of maize purchased by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) might waste away due to the damaged grain bags that are tearing up.

ZANIS reports that more than hundred bags stored at Chaulu depot in Mpulungu District could go to waste due to damaged grain bags that have opened up and letting the maize out.

An inspection by Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao revealed that bags of maize secured with tarpaulins are tearing up and the grain is pouring out.

And Mr Mbao has questioned the criteria used to certify the quality of grain bags by the FRA.

Mr Mbao, who is also Mpulungu area Member of Parliament, described the situation is unacceptable and a drain on government resources.

He said a thorough investigation needs to be conducted to establish how the FRA could be supplied with substandard grain bags.

The Minister said despite the crop marketing exercise having being hampered by a shortage of empty grain bags it is saddening that the quality is also compromised.

Mr Mbao toured selected satellite depots to check on resumption of the sale of maize which was already delivered by farmers to the buying points.