The Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board has challenged students of Mulungushi University not to neglect studies as doing so will be damaging to the country.

Speaking in Kabwe at the orientation of the over one thousand students who have been offered student loans scholarship for the 2021/2022 academic, Chief Executive Officer Ireen Chirwa says the country can only develop through the youths who are in a majority.

“Riotous behavior in learning institutions will not be tolerated and the board will not hastate to withdraw the scholarship, ’said Mrs. Chirwa

She urged students to follow the right procedure to present their grievances instead of resorting to breaking people’s properties.

“The money will be paid back within 10 years by all the deserving students in order to benefit other would be beneficiaries,” she said

Mrs Chirwa has also advised female students to stay away from committing fornication which leads to unplanned pregnancies and ultimately cut their education.

And a loan beneficiary Mwelwa Kunda who has been selected to study Bachelor of Pharmacy has called on other girls to be focused and ensure that they do not waste the opportunity.