The Democratic Party (DP) Executive Committee has expelled its President Harry Kalaba. DP Vice President Judith Kabemba said that this decision was arrived at after concerns that Mr. Kalaba has been bringing former PF members into the party without approval from the Central Committee.

Mrs. Kabemba alleges that Mr. Kalaba is not even a registered member of the party but was only invited to contest as 2021 Presidential candidate after he left the PF.

She has told Journalists that the DP is a party that believes in transparent leadership that does not segregate.

Meanwhile, DP National Treasurer Justin Nkonge said that the party still remains united because its members agree with the decision made by the Central committee.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr. Kalaba proved futile as his phone went unanswered by broadcast time.