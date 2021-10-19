9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Zambian Government mourns Collin Powell

By Chief Editor
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Brenda Tambatamba, has observed that the COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat to the wellbeing of people in Zambia and globally.

Conveying her condolences on the death of former United States Secretary of State, Collin Powell, to Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Zambia, Martin Dale today, Ms. Tambatamba noted that there was need to continue working towards mitigating the threats of the pandemic.

She said this when Mr Dale and some advisors at the Embassy paid a courtesy call on her today.

“What this death of General Powell means is that COVID-19 is still a threat,” she said.

And Mr Dale thanked the Minister for the message of condolences and appealed to all Zambians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said all Zambians should prepare themselves for the anticipated fourth wave of COVID-19, which is likely to manifest itself in Zambia in December this year.

“We all need to be prepared for this fourth wave and I appeal to everyone to get vaccinated,” he said.

Mr Dale said in this regard, the US government will soon donate more vaccines to Zambia to enable more people to be immunized.

Yesterday, General Powell died of what his family said were COVID-19 related complications. He was aged 84.

United State Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Martin Dale when he paid a Courtesy call on Labour Minister at Ministry of Labour in Lusaka
