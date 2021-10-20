The New Hope MMD has entered into a partnership with the ruling UPND based on the shared values of the rule of law, anti-corruption fight, the repeal of the public order act, rebuilding the economy and debt repayment strategy among others.

MMD president Nevers Mumbai announced at a media briefing in Lusaka today that the party has resolved to forge a partnership with the ruling party to support every effort by the new government to deliver on these fundamental policy positions.

Dr Mumba said that these are policies he would have employed had he won the August 12,2021 general election, but clarified that this does not mean that the MMD has entered into an alliance with the UPND alliance, but that this is a separate process.

Dr. Mumba has since urged the new dawn government to speed up the fight against corruption, stating that corruption must be fought mercilessly.

Dr. Mumba said that Zambia’s democracy will amount to nothing if the Public Order Act is not repealed. Dr Mumba said that democracy that has come with the UPND government must translate into every one’s freedom.

Meanwhile, the Outgoing United States Embassy in Zambia Charg’e de Affaires David Young has advised the Zambian government to get rid of the Public Order Act to further Zambia’s democracy.

Mr. Young says the law is detrimental to the Zambia’s democracy.

Speaking during his farewell media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Young says there is need to ensure a level playing field in the Zambian political circle which the public order act undermines.

Mr. Young who has been appointed as us ambassador to Malawi pending ratification by that country’s senate says the law should either be repealed or amended.