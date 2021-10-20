The New Hope MMD has entered into a partnership with the ruling UPND based on the shared values of the rule of law, anti-corruption fight, the repeal of the public order act, rebuilding the economy and debt repayment strategy among others.
MMD president Nevers Mumbai announced at a media briefing in Lusaka today that the party has resolved to forge a partnership with the ruling party to support every effort by the new government to deliver on these fundamental policy positions.
Dr Mumba said that these are policies he would have employed had he won the August 12,2021 general election, but clarified that this does not mean that the MMD has entered into an alliance with the UPND alliance, but that this is a separate process.
Dr. Mumba has since urged the new dawn government to speed up the fight against corruption, stating that corruption must be fought mercilessly.
Dr. Mumba said that Zambia’s democracy will amount to nothing if the Public Order Act is not repealed. Dr Mumba said that democracy that has come with the UPND government must translate into every one’s freedom.
Meanwhile, the Outgoing United States Embassy in Zambia Charg’e de Affaires David Young has advised the Zambian government to get rid of the Public Order Act to further Zambia’s democracy.
Mr. Young says the law is detrimental to the Zambia’s democracy.
Speaking during his farewell media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Young says there is need to ensure a level playing field in the Zambian political circle which the public order act undermines.
Mr. Young who has been appointed as us ambassador to Malawi pending ratification by that country’s senate says the law should either be repealed or amended.
If I was Bally, I wouldn’t get into any relationship with the losing MMD and its hopeless leader Nevers Mind Mumba. His party is decimated, no MP’s, no councilors, only a hopeless leader with a big mouth
Can all opposition parties follow suit
New hope to join the NEW DAWN OF THIEVERY. Enjoy yourself pastor.
You have finally been appointed as an ambassador for UPND Alliance Mr. Nevers Mumbai together with the MMD, Congratulations on your appointment
Nevers Mumba is genuine but in the wrong place at the right time. He should have joined the alliance earlier.
Just join and work with the new GRZ …….
Mumba is smarter than those other empty tins and can see good governance……
we are on the right track………
Nervous Mumba, the case of “coulda; woulda; shoulda“. Just stop pretending Nervous and join UPND. I mean if the unknown fella Hamududu polled and faired better than Nervous Mumba. Look at Mutati who was able to read the mood and smell the coffee, he is now a minister. Nervous, oh Nervous!