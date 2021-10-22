Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati says government will continue to develop and support digital platforms to accommodate Electronic Learning.

Mr Mutati said support to digital platforms of E-learning is part of a robust and revolutionary platform in the education sector.

He said this in a speech delivered on his behalf by Director for Vocational Education Training under the Ministry of Technology and Science Alex Simumba during the 54thGraduation Ceremony at Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce today.

Mr Mutati stated that the new dawn government attaches great importance to the education sector and is alive to the fact that quality training is indispensable to the country’s national development.

“Education in every sense is one of the fundamental factors of development, it raises people’s productivity and creativity and promotes entrepreneurship and technological advances. The new dawn government of the United Party for National Development (UPND) believes education is an essential tool that provides knowledge for sustainable development,” he added.

Mr Mutati further explained that education is an equalizer and a huge tool in breaking the cycle of poverty and underdevelopment as it plays a critical role in securing economic and social progress and improves income distribution among citizens.

He hoped that the graduates will provide skills that will help transform the development agenda of the country.

The Minister said since inception in the 1950’s Evelyn hone College has been key to the socio-economic transformation of the country.

He commended the college for the hard work and initiative they put in place to improve enrolments amidst COVID-19 challenges.

He said government will continue to invest in the college by finding ways of building a modern library, provide good training paraphernalia and complete the construction of student’s hostels which have stalled.

And Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce Principal Cephas Chabu said the college has continued to contribute towards development of human resource in different sectors through quality training.

The college has this year produced 2000 graduate depicting an increase compared to the 1800 students that graduated last year.

Mr Chabu further highlighted that the education sector has in the past few years been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Chabu said the College’s academic calendar had been adjusted many times leading to prolonged online lessons for both staff and students.

“For the first time, we have seen the college conduct lessons by online means. This has come with many challenges for not only Evelyn Hone College, but the education sector as a whole. Many of our students especially from remote areas failed to attend online classes because of connectivity challenges and some could not afford to secure data bundles for internet,” he said.

This year’s 54th graduation ceremony theme is quality training and partnerships for National Development amidst COVID-19 through modern Technologies.