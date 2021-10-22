9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 22, 2021
UPND scoops Mulamfu and Lufubu ward elections

By editor
The ruling United Party for National Development UPND have scooped Mulamfu ward in Zimba (Southern Province) and Lufubu ward in Mwanasabombwe (Luapula Province) in Local Government by-elections.

Mulamfu ward Returning Officer Evans Mukuka declared Mr Sichaabi at 23:45 hours as duly elected after obtaining 1,030 votes beating his immediate rival Sivans Mapenzi an independent candidate who got 479 votes.

Opposition PF candidate Exray Siasweka came third and got 11 votes while Bison Sialeta of the Democratic Party was at the bottom and pocketed 10 votes.

The total number of ballot papers were 1,536 out of 2,690 registered voters and only six were rejected ballots.

The seat fell vacant following the death of PF aspiring candidate, Royd Siandyomba in July, this year.

Returning Officer Donatello Singa declared Patson Mwape duly elected member of the Mwansabombwe council for Lufubu ward at exactly 21:40 hours, last night.

Opposition Patriotic Front ( PF )’s Daniel Mwewa was third after he polled 276 votes Democratic Party (DP)’s candidate Thelma Kabo and Leadership Movement party (LMP )’s candidate Collins Chipili managed 48 and 08 votes , respectively.

And speaking after being declared winner, Mr. Mwape said he will work towards improving the road network and ensure that people of Lufubu ward have access to clean and safe water.

Meanwhile, UPND Luapula province chairman Roy Mwansa said the victory is a clear signal that the party is strong on the ground and that the people of Mwansabombwe have embraced change.

