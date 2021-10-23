Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati says data centers are a critical part of technological infrastructure required in achieving digital transformation.

Mr Mutati noted that improved access to digital technology and effective use of data and digital systems is key in increasing productivity in the country.

Mr Mutati has since called for the harnessing of the opportunities that come with digital technology.

He urged the business community to embrace the power of digital technology as this will enable them improve service delivery to customers.

ZANIS reports that the Minister said this last evening in a speech read for him by his Assistant Director in the Department of Communications and ICT Development Ministry of Technology and Science Kumzo Nkunika during the launch of the Paratus Zambia Data Centre in Lusaka.

Meanwhile Mr Mutati disclosed that the number of active internet subscriptions in the country has increased from 9.2 million reported at the end of 2019 to 10.3 million recorded at the end of 2020.

He revealed that the current internet penetration rate stands at 57.6 percent.

Mr Mutati attributed the increase in internet use to improved investments among service providers leading to extensive coverage of 3G/4G networks.

He however, expressed the need to increase internet penetration at household level.

And Paratus Zambia Country Manager Marius van Vuuren says the newly established data centre is the first of its kind to be constructed in Zambia.

Mr Vuuren stated that the state of the art data center will significantly contribute to the development of data services in Zambia.

He expressed optimism that the new data center will add value to the digital transformation agenda of government.

Mr Vuuren implored the business community to utilize the data center in the quest to provide better services to their clients.