Action Aid Zambia is disappointed with the move taken by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to allow the case involving journalist Faith Musonda who was found in possession of K65 million and US$57,000 and a house in Lusaka’s new Kasama area which have since recovered to go without further investigations after a seizure agreement was entered into.

Section 80 of the anti-corruption act no 3 of 2012 allows the state to grant amnesty to accused persons on condition that they admit wrongdoing and return what they acquired through corrupt practices.

But Action Aid Zambia country director Nalucha Ziba argues that this legal amnesty will not help fight corruption in any way, as the case was supposed to be followed to its latter in order to serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

Mrs. Ziba feels this move only weakens the country’s fight against corruption adding that the desire of Zambians is to see a government that will come up with mechanisms to help curb corruption.

She has since called on the government to strengthen institutions that work against corruption especially in dealing with financial crimes.