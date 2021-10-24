Red Arrows are through to the pre-group playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Arrows drew 0-0 away in Angola to Premeiro de Agosto to advance 1-0 on aggregate to next month’s knockout round that will decide their group stage qualification prospects.

The Zambia club will be joined in the draws on October 26 by compatriots and Lusaka rivals Zanaco.

Zanaco were relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup following their elimination this weekend from the CAF Champions League pre-group stage after losing 4-2 on aggregate loss to Al Merreikh of Sudan.

The first legs matches are set for the weekend of November 26-28 and the last leg set for December 3-5.

Winners over both legs will qualify to the group league round of the CAF Confederation Cup that kicks off in February.