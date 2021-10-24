9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, October 24, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Red Arrows Advance to CAF Confedration Cup Final Playoff Round

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Red Arrows Advance to CAF Confedration Cup Final Playoff Round
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Red Arrows are through to the pre-group playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Arrows drew 0-0 away in Angola to Premeiro de Agosto to advance 1-0 on aggregate to next month’s knockout round that will decide their group stage qualification prospects.

The Zambia club will be joined in the draws on October 26 by compatriots and Lusaka rivals Zanaco.

Zanaco were relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup following their elimination this weekend from the CAF Champions League pre-group stage after losing 4-2 on aggregate loss to Al Merreikh of Sudan.

The first legs matches are set for the weekend of November 26-28 and the last leg set for December 3-5.

Winners over both legs will qualify to the group league round of the CAF Confederation Cup that kicks off in February.

Previous articleACC gets support from Transparency International Zambia over Faith Musonda’s Deal

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Red Arrows Advance to CAF Confedration Cup Final Playoff Round

Red Arrows are through to the pre-group playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup. Arrows drew 0-0 away in Angola...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkwazi Beat Power Dynamos to Go Second

Sports sports - 0
Nkwazi reclaimed second place on the FAZ Super League table following a 1-0 home win over Power Dynamos at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka. The...
Read more

Zanaco Make CAF Champions League Exit

Sports sports - 0
Zanaco have failed to reach the group stage of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League after being eliminated by Al Merreikh of Sudan at second...
Read more

10-Man Zesco Snatch Last Minute Draw against Leaders GBFC

Sports sports - 0
A late penalty denied leaders Green Buffaloes victory against Zesco United in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Forward Kelvin...
Read more

Champions Zesco Host Contenders Green Buffaloes

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United's title defence ambitions face a huge early season test this Saturday when they host 2021/2022 FAZ Super League leaders Green Buffaloes at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.