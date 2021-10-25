Here is a wrap of selected performances of Chipolopolo players abroad.



=SOUTH AFRICA

Kaizer Chiefs beat SuperSport United 2-1 away on Sunday.

Lazarus Kambole was an unused substitute for Chiefs while Gamphani Lungu played the full 90 minutes but was not on target.



=TANZANIA

Midfielder Larry Bwalya played the full 90 minutes for Simba who lost 3-1 at home on Saturday to Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy who eliminated them from the CAF Champions League on away goals rule after a 3-3 aggregate result.

Bwalya scored Simba’s consolation goal.

=MOROCCO

Midfielder Clatous Chama was an unused substitute in RS Berkane’s 4-0 home win over USBG of Tunisia that saw them advance to the CAF Confederation Cup playoff round 5-0 on aggregate.

=DR CONGO/SOUTH AFRICA

Defender Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes for TP Mazembe in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw against Amazulu of South Africa that saw the visitors qualify to the CAF Champions League group stage by the same aggregate result on away goals rule.

Amazulu midfielder Augustine Mulenga was an unused substitute.

Ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Rainford Kalaba came on in the 46th minute for Mazembe but defender Kabaso Chongo was an unused substitute.

=SWEDEN

Edward Chilufya and Emmanuel Banda scored in the 14th and 35th minutes for leaders Djurgardens in Saturday’s 3-2 home win over 7th placed Kalmar.

Chilfuya was substituted in the 9th minute.

=DENMARK

Chipolopolo captain and midfielder Lubambo Musonda started for 5th placed Horsens in Saturdays 1-0 home loss to second positioned Lyngby and was later substituted in the 82nd minute.



=RUSSIA

Striker Evans Kangwa played the full 90 minutes for Arsenal Tula on Saturday in their 4-0 away loss at Rostov.

His brother Kings Kangwa was introduced in 55 minutes.



=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala on Sunday came on in the 69th minute of champions Rangers 2-1 away win over St Mirren but was not on target.



=ENGLAND

Leicester City: On Sunday, Patson Daka came on in the 46th minute for Leicester City in their 2-1 away win over Brentford in London.

Patson’s unselfish assist for James Maddison in the 74th minute led to the winning goal that saw Leicester rise to 9th and Brentford drop to 12th on 14 and 12 points respectively.

Brighton: On Saturday, midfielder Enock Mwepu came on in the 56th minute of the 5th placed sides’ 4-1 home loss to number three side Manchester City.