Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stenley Kakubo has said that Government will come up with mechanisms to help reduce youth unemployment that continues to be a persistent challenge in Zambia and on the African continent.

Speaking during the 2nd AU-EU Ministerial Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, Mr. KAKUBO said Zambia has welcomed joint initiatives such as ‘the Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs’ and the EU External Investment Plan aimed at creating jobs.

The initiatives have also been designed to promote inclusive economic growth through investments by attracting the private sector to participate in critical sectors of the economies in Africa.

Mr. Kakubo said investments in value chains such as agro-processing, pharmaceuticals and mineral beneficiation could boost intra-regional trade by utilizing the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Minister further said Government recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic had ravaged economies and it was imperative that recovery facilities are availed to minimize the impact on citizens.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZNBC News by First Secretary-Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia INUTU MWANZA.