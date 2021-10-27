9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Government will come up with mechanisms to help reduce youth unemployment-Kakubo

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Government will come up with mechanisms to help reduce youth unemployment-Kakubo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stenley Kakubo has said that Government will come up with mechanisms to help reduce youth unemployment that continues to be a persistent challenge in Zambia and on the African continent.

Speaking during the 2nd AU-EU Ministerial Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, Mr. KAKUBO said Zambia has welcomed joint initiatives such as ‘the Africa-Europe Alliance for Sustainable Investment and Jobs’ and the EU External Investment Plan aimed at creating jobs.

The initiatives have also been designed to promote inclusive economic growth through investments by attracting the private sector to participate in critical sectors of the economies in Africa.

Mr. Kakubo said investments in value chains such as agro-processing, pharmaceuticals and mineral beneficiation could boost intra-regional trade by utilizing the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The Minister further said Government recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic had ravaged economies and it was imperative that recovery facilities are availed to minimize the impact on citizens.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZNBC News by First Secretary-Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia INUTU MWANZA.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema is not in a rush to appease a small clique of people to the detriment of the larger population-Mweetwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Government will come up with mechanisms to help reduce youth unemployment-Kakubo

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stenley Kakubo has said that Government will come up with mechanisms to help...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

CTPD Outlines its 2022 Budget Expectations

Economy Chief Editor - 4
By Boyd Muleya Head of Research - Centre for Trade Policy and Development In the spirit of fiscal consolidation principles, we expect the 2022...
Read more

Finland to support SMEs growth in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Finnish Ambassador to Zambia Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury says her country will support the new Zambian government’s initiative to strengthen small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) in...
Read more

More welcome suspension of Kasenseli gold operations

Economy Chief Editor - 9
A senior citizen in the Mwinilunga district in Northwestern province has welcomed government's decision to suspend operations at Kasenseli gold mine. Jevius Musesa, who is...
Read more

Access Bank buys off Atlas Mara in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 14
Access Bank Group, straight from acquiring Cavmont bank in Zambia has announced its intentions to grow its Zambian business by announcing a “merger” with...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.