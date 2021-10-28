9.5 C
Economy
Updated:

Government urged to enforce SI compelling the movement of 30 percent of bulk and heavy cargo via railway transport

By Chief Editor
Central African Corridor Company (CACC), has called on government to enforce Statutory Instrument Number 7 compelling the movement of 30 percent of bulk and heavy cargo via railway transport.

The company is one of the cargo handlers for the Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) at its New Kapiri Mposhi station.

CACC Director, Robert Conventry observed that the SI has never been operationalized since its introduction in 2018.

Mr Conventry explained that the non-enforcement of the SI has continued to negatively affect business for TAZARA and companies in the railway industry to low cargo inflow for import and export through the railway network.

Mr Conventry made the appeal when Ministry of Information and Media, Acting Permanent Secretary, Nalituba Mwale, toured TAZARA in Kapiri Mposhi to mark the 2021 SADC Day.

Mr Conventry stated that the dry port with capacity to handle over 30,000 tons of heavy and bulk cargo per month was being underutilized as it was currently handling less than 8000 tons.

” Despite Government bringing the SI into effect in 2018 it has never been implemented hence we are not getting any support from transporters moving heavy and bulk cargo on the roads, we hope that the new government will look into this issue as it is strategic to the survival of the rail industry,” Mr Conventry said.

He complained that none of the local mining companies are moving their cargo that include copper using the railway.

“All the copper that we are handling for TAZARA for now is coming from Congo, all local mining companies are not supporting us opting for the road,” he said.

And TAZARA Chief Executive Officer, Bruno Ching’andu says TAZARA has capacity to move the 30 percent from road to rail once the SI is actualized.

The 2021 SADC Day under the theme: TAZARA Operations Amid COVID-19 was commemorated in Kapiri Mposhi district to showcase the role of TAZARA in the economy and integration of the SADC region.

