Thursday, October 28, 2021
General News
Lusaka residents praise ZICTA for clamping on illegal courier and postal businesses

Lusaka residents praise ZICTA for clamping on illegal courier and postal businesses
Members of the public in Lusaka have applauded the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) for the timely warning to businesses, bus operators and transporters illegally conducting postal and courier services.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, some members of the public explained that illegal courier and postal businesses were increasing in the city especially among bus operators.

Gift Chimfwembe explained that almost every bus operator especially at the intercity bus terminus in Lusaka is involved in the courier business.

Mr. Chimfwembe said the warning by ZICTA is timely as many people were losing their items owing to a lack of proper tracking systems of expected items.

He suggested that the warning by ZICTA should also be accompanied by regular inspection of the businesses.

Meanwhile, Ethel Banda said ZICTA should prosecute those found wanting to serve as an example to those conducting their businesses illegally.

She said the mushrooming of entities conducting courier and postal services seems to be growing and a close control is required to protect innocent citizens from exploitation and loss of their goods.

And, Benjamin Chanda painfully recounted how he was duped by dubious transporters and lost a bale of second-hand trousers that he depended on to start a business venture.

He stated that after sending his parcel he has not been able to trace it hence losing his hard earned money.

“We need to see the authority to take action if the illegality is to be curbed,” he said.

ZICTA has warned businesses, bus operators and transporters illegally conducting postal and courier services that they risk being fined and prosecuted if they continue operating without a licences.

