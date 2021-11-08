Fisheries and Livestock Minister Makozo Chikote says there need for farmers to venture into alternative ways of making fish feed cheaper if the aquaculture industry is to improve.

Mr Chikote says the alternative ways of making fish feed cheaper is by encouraging more farmers to grow soya beans.

He explained that government is committed to making fish farming an economic activity that will contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Speaking when he toured Aler Aqua a fish feed production company in Siavonga district, Mr Chikote said Zambia has a great potential of exporting fish through the creation of an enabling environment for local fish farmers to grow.

“We need to stop importing fish but we must think of exporting it because we have what is required to go on the international market” he noted.

And First Wave Group Country Director Daniel Ulric says the company will not shy away from working with government in improving the aquaculture industry.

He disclosed that the company is expected to start promoting small holder farmers by buying soya beans from them.

Mr Ulric , who is also Yalelo Fish company’s Chief Executive Officer, said his company is excited to contribute towards the growth of fish industry in Zambia.

“We are producing 4000 fingerlings per week and we expect to grow this number , “ he said

Meanwhile, Siavonga Constituency Member of Parliament Darius Mulundu who encouraged Siavonga residents to venture into fish farming, said the area is endowed with a water body which can be utilised for fish production at a small and larger scale.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment towards improving people’s Livelihoods through the aquaculture industry.