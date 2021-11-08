9.5 C
Monday, November 8, 2021
No Amount of Political or Tribal Talk will Divert My Agenda to Fight Corruption-HH

President Hakainde Hichilema has said that no amount of political talk will divert his agenda to fight corruption among people that stole from Zambians.

President Hichilema said that those suggesting that the fight against corruption is tribal are trying to use the assertions to detract the attention of Zambians, from the corruption fight.

The Head of State said that the topic of tribalism is buried because it was a failed political strategy that was used by the PF to win elections but Zambians rejected it, adding that he remains focused to ensure everything that was stolen from Zambians is recovered.

The Head of state was speaking shortly on arrival from Monze yesterday.

Earlier in the day, President Hakainde Hichilema said that no one should be allowed to divide the country and that national unity will enhance development and help attain economic independence.

Mr Hichilema said that it is important for Zambians to work hard so that the poverty levels are reduced; adding that Government is determined to ensure it is eradicated.

Speaking during the Samu Lya Moomba ceremony in Monze District, President Hichilema said there is need to correctly rewrite the history of Zambia.

He said Samu Lya Moomba like many other historic sites should never be forgotten because it is a reverence to Zambia’s’ political history which will allow all citizens never to forget who they are and where they are coming from.

And President Hichilema said the UPND Administration is realigning the way public resources are managed and that during his tenure, he will ensure resources are taken to constituencies because it will make development easier to attain.

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema writes down notes as Chief Nalubamba presents his concerns. This was when the President met chiefs of Southern Province at Choongo Inclusive Secondary School in Monze yesterday.
Meanwhile, Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa said the Samu Lya Moomba ceremony is significant in the political history of the country.

Mr. Mweetwa said President Hichilema has demonstrated that he is keen on reuniting the country by his visits to freedom-fighters gravesites.

He said the Head of state has also appointed ministers that represent every province.

The Provincial Minister also praised President Hichilema for waging war against corruption and putting an end to cadreism and violence saying he has shown that he can walk the talk.

He also said the 2022 proposed National budget is a translation of what President Hichilema promised during campaigns which among them is free education and rural development.

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema poses for a photo with Southern Province Chiefs and a few from other provinces. This shortly before he graced the 2021 Samu Lya Moomba traditional ceremony in Bweengwe, Monze yesterday.
And Chief Choongo has thanked President Hichilema for gracing the ceremony.

And Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba said Zambians are tired of those that have continued to champion tribalism because they are focused on seeing development.

And Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga thanked President Hichilema for fighting tribalism and bringing sanity in the country.

Mr. Mubanga said Zambians are happy that they can freely move without being harassed by any political cadre.

