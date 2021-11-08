9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 8, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

BRE denies assertions that it is selling the Barotse plain

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News BRE denies assertions that it is selling the Barotse plain
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has dispelled accessions that it has sold the Barotse Flood Plains.

BRE Ngambela (Prime Minister) Manyando Mukela says it is untrue that the plain has been sold to the plain have been sold to the National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC) and the United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), respectively.

Disclosing this during a press briefing held at the Kuta Palace for the Litunga of Western Province in Limulunga District, the Ngambela said it was contrary to the Lozi custom to sell any part of the Barotse plain.

” If there are some individuals that were selling BRE land to others anywhere in Barotseland, then they were abrogating the Lozi tradition, ” he said.

The Ngambela maintained that the BRE has not agreed or signed anywhere with NHCC and UNESCO to enlist the Barotse Flood Plains to becomes a world heritage site as the issue was still under consideration.

He however said that all well-meaning Lozis are free to forward their opinions whether the Barotse Flood Plains can be enlisted by NHCC and UNESCO to become a world heritage site.

At the same press briefing, the BRE Ngambela (Prime Minister) Manyando Mukela says the royal establishment focuses a good rainfall during the 2021-2022 farming season.

The Ngambela appealed to the people of Barotseland to heighten preparations for this farming season so that they can harvest enough for their households.

Previous articleWORDS AND DEEDS: The Creation of a US-based Zambian Think Thank

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

BRE denies assertions that it is selling the Barotse plain

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has dispelled accessions that it has sold the Barotse Flood Plains. BRE Ngambela...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

New dawn govt urged to deliver its campaign promises

General News Chief Editor - 7
Kapijimpanga ward chairperson, Jacob Mashimango has advised the new dawn government to unreservedly fulfill its campaign promises to maintain it popularity. ...
Read more

Heavy downpour damages 42 houses in Luanshya

General News Chief Editor - 6
A heavy downpour leftover 42 houses, three bars, and four shops roofless in Baluba ward in Luanshya district. Acting Luanshya District Commissioner, Kasemuka...
Read more

Government to enact bill to make it illegal to report stories about Child offenders on Social media

General News Chief Editor - 3
The government says the Children’s Code bill will be finalized in the next sitting of parliament in order to promote and protect the children’s...
Read more

Actively participate in issues of good governance, youths told

General News Chief Editor - 1
Senior Youth Development Officer, Musheke Kakuwa has encouraged youths in North-western province to actively participate in issues of good governance. Mr Kakuwa says...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.