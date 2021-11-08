The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has dispelled accessions that it has sold the Barotse Flood Plains.

BRE Ngambela (Prime Minister) Manyando Mukela says it is untrue that the plain has been sold to the plain have been sold to the National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC) and the United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), respectively.

Disclosing this during a press briefing held at the Kuta Palace for the Litunga of Western Province in Limulunga District, the Ngambela said it was contrary to the Lozi custom to sell any part of the Barotse plain.

” If there are some individuals that were selling BRE land to others anywhere in Barotseland, then they were abrogating the Lozi tradition, ” he said.

The Ngambela maintained that the BRE has not agreed or signed anywhere with NHCC and UNESCO to enlist the Barotse Flood Plains to becomes a world heritage site as the issue was still under consideration.

He however said that all well-meaning Lozis are free to forward their opinions whether the Barotse Flood Plains can be enlisted by NHCC and UNESCO to become a world heritage site.

At the same press briefing, the BRE Ngambela (Prime Minister) Manyando Mukela says the royal establishment focuses a good rainfall during the 2021-2022 farming season.

The Ngambela appealed to the people of Barotseland to heighten preparations for this farming season so that they can harvest enough for their households.