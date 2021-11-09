Minister of Sports Elvis Nkandu says the Government is determined to support all sports disciplines in the nation.

There have been concerns that the Ministry of Sports is biased toward football.

Nkandu said the Ministry of Sports wants to uplift all sports activities.

He has advised sports associations to make timely requests for support from his ministry.

“I want to also urge these sports federations that sometimes you may blame the ministry and yet it is the federations that are not doing us a favour,” Nkandu said.

“You can’t just wake up today and tell the Ministry that we are participating in an event. They need to give us time so that we prepare ourselves,” said the Kaputa Member of Parliament.

“I believe all these federations have their calendars so it is important that they share with us. We need to know the dates they will be participating in events,” Nkandu added.