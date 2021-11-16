9.5 C
Dabid Chilufya Back As Indeni Coach

Dabid Chiluifya has been rehired by Indeni as head coach.

The former Buildcon coach and ex-Zanaco assistant trainer returns to Indeni after quitting the club in February after claiming that he couldn’t work with players who has technical limitations.

“Dabid Chilufya has been with the team before. He is well aware of the clubs Philosophy,” Indeni FC president Stephen Lilongwe has said in a statement.

Chilufya is permanent replacement for his predecessor Mwenya Chipepo who quit Indeni in early October to take up the vacant job up the road in Kitwe at Power Dynamos.

Indeni are currently in the top half of the bottom four relegation zone at number 15 with 11 points from ten games.

The Ndola club is without a league win in their last six matches in which they have recorded four draws since they beat Kansanshi Dynamos 2-1 away in Solwezi on September 29.

