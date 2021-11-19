The Audited Report on utilization of Covid Resources as compiled by the Office of the Auditor General has revealed glaring misuse and misdirection of public resources.

Auditor General Dick Sichembe says the report is not impressive as rampant misuse and misdirection of Covid resources have arisen.

Dr. Sichembe is saddened that those who were supposed to rise to the occasion to utilize resources and save lives of people affected by Covid-19, took advantage of the situation and helped themselves to Covid resources.

He says his office has finished the process of auditing the last part of the utilization of Covid-19 funds and will likely release it around December 15th.

Dr. Sichembe was speaking in an exclusive interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka.

The Auditor-General said the findings of the report will be shared with the nation as the procedure will be followed of sharing it with the President and Parliament for debate.

Dr. Sichembe said the public will be well enlightened on the extent of the misuse of Covid resources when the report is released.