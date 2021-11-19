The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has destroyed various food products containing Genetically Modified Organisms which were seized from Shoprite outlets worth over K16,000.

NBA Communications Officer Sandra Lombe explains that while the products that may have contained genetically modified organisms were seized from Shoprite stores and Melisa Supermarket in Lusaka, only those products seized from Shoprite were destroyed.

Ms. Lombe says the products were placed on the market without prior authorization from the authority.

She says during the spot and compliance checks the authority discovered that the two stores were trading in some products which may contain GMOs that were not assessed for their safety prior to being placed on the market, thereby contravening the Biosafety Act.

Ms. Lombe says the authority, at Shoprite Cosmopolitan Mall, seized various soup products and snacks that may contain GMOs.