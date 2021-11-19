The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has destroyed various food products containing Genetically Modified Organisms which were seized from Shoprite outlets worth over K16,000.
NBA Communications Officer Sandra Lombe explains that while the products that may have contained genetically modified organisms were seized from Shoprite stores and Melisa Supermarket in Lusaka, only those products seized from Shoprite were destroyed.
Ms. Lombe says the products were placed on the market without prior authorization from the authority.
She says during the spot and compliance checks the authority discovered that the two stores were trading in some products which may contain GMOs that were not assessed for their safety prior to being placed on the market, thereby contravening the Biosafety Act.
Ms. Lombe says the authority, at Shoprite Cosmopolitan Mall, seized various soup products and snacks that may contain GMOs.
Which products are those? Be specific
Head line is candidate ChaInama.
Shoprite has been importing and selling GMOs for a long time now. Most corn flakes contain GMOs. So what was the reason for seizure and destruction? Is it because they didn’t have a permit or the goods were not fit for human consumption? What do those that bought and consumed these products take from this report? The report doesn’t make sense. Many supermarkets stock GMOs from RSA especially this coming festive season. Shoprite has many outlets across Zambia and all them are well stocked with similar products. So what you seized at the Cosmopolitan outlet are freely selling in others. This is mockery of regulation. You are sleeping just like many Zambian oversight institutions