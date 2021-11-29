Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says the IDC Group of Companies should take advantage of their numbers and invest more in job-rich sectors of tourism and construction, to foster economic transformation and wealth creation.

Speaking during the official opening of the 5th IDC Annual Group Conference held at Avani Hotel in Livingstone over the weekend, Dr. Musokotwane said that it was the Government’s plan that the IDC takes the lead in spearheading value addition and job creation in the key priority sectors of tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and mining.

He encouraged Chief Executive Officers and the Board Members, who were delegates at the Conference, to seize opportunities in the Multi-Facility Economic Zones, farming blocks and other growth projects to move their organizations to the next level.

Meanwhile, speaking earlier, Mr. David Kombe, who is the Chairperson of the Finance and Administration Committee of the IDC Board, said that despite some challenges recorded, including the Covid-19 pandemic, a good number of companies had demonstrated resilience, judging by their overall performance in the 2020 and 2021 financial years.

Mr. Kombe commended the IDC Group Chief Executive Officer as well as Boards and Management teams of the subsidiaries and investee companies, who worked hard to adjust their operations and adapt quickly to the changing business environmental.