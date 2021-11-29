9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 29, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Invest in job rich sectors-Finance Minister urges IDC

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Invest in job rich sectors-Finance Minister urges IDC
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says the IDC Group of Companies should take advantage of their numbers and invest more in job-rich sectors of tourism and construction, to foster economic transformation and wealth creation.

Speaking during the official opening of the 5th IDC Annual Group Conference held at Avani Hotel in Livingstone over the weekend, Dr. Musokotwane said that it was the Government’s plan that the IDC takes the lead in spearheading value addition and job creation in the key priority sectors of tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and mining.

He encouraged Chief Executive Officers and the Board Members, who were delegates at the Conference, to seize opportunities in the Multi-Facility Economic Zones, farming blocks and other growth projects to move their organizations to the next level.

Meanwhile, speaking earlier, Mr. David Kombe, who is the Chairperson of the Finance and Administration Committee of the IDC Board, said that despite some challenges recorded, including the Covid-19 pandemic, a good number of companies had demonstrated resilience, judging by their overall performance in the 2020 and 2021 financial years.

Mr. Kombe commended the IDC Group Chief Executive Officer as well as Boards and Management teams of the subsidiaries and investee companies, who worked hard to adjust their operations and adapt quickly to the changing business environmental.

Previous articleNdola Mayor urges Residents to clear up drainages to prevent flooding

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Invest in job rich sectors-Finance Minister urges IDC

Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says the IDC Group of Companies should take advantage of...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Golden Party of Zambia opposes intentions of the government to place on care and maintenance Indeni Petroleum Refinery

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The opposition Golden Party of Zambia has opposed intentions of the government to place on care and maintenance Indeni Petroleum Refinery because the refinery...
Read more

Locals frozen out of business opportunities at Kazungula one-stop border post, Finance Minister told

Economy Chief Editor - 16
Minister of Finance Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane yesterday visited Kazungula one-stop border post to check on operations. In his tour, Dr. Musokotwane advised Zambia Revenue Authority...
Read more

Sitting allowances were abolished in 2012, President Hichilema should have been corrected by Cabinet Office

Economy Chief Editor - 22
Former Zambia's Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba has said that he was surprised to hear President Hakainde Hichilema state that no sitting allowances, as...
Read more

Government Places Indeni Petroleum Refinery on Care and Maintenance, Some Staff to be Re-deployed

Economy Chief Editor - 55
The Minister of Energy Peter Kapala has announced that the government has placed the Indeni Petroleum refinery, in Ndola on care and maintenance as...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.