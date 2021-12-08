9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

We have embarked on legislative reforms to support businesses, HH tells US-Zambia Business Forum

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy We have embarked on legislative reforms to support businesses, HH tells...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the government has embarked on legislative reforms aimed at bolstering a private sector and investor-friendly operating environment, coupled with policy consistency.

President Hichilema said that the move is part of demonstrating his administration’s commitment to delivering to citizens and that the government has in this vain created ministerial portfolios that are relevant to supporting business, innovation, and the green economy in line with global challenges and opportunities.

Gracing the US-Zambia Business and Investment Forum virtually, President Hichilema said the US is a leading global economy with dominance in various sectors, can realize the potential for synergies and investment in Zambia’s well-placed opportunities sectors.

He stated that the said sectors are key drivers of Zambia’s industrialization and diversification agenda.

Mr Hichilema expressed confidence that the engagements at the forum will lead to productive exchanges and the creation of lasting business and investment partnerships.

He added that the forum will further consolidate and strengthen the warm bilateral relations that exist between Zambia and the US, as the two countries open up more opportunities for enhanced trade and investment flows.

President Hichilema further urged US investors to set up and partner with the Zambian business community to maximize prospects for successful market entry and investing in attractive sectors.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining a conducive business environment and continue undertake business reforms to enhance the investment climate within a strong policy framework.

The President noted that Zambia has developed the national industrial policy which aims at transforming the country from a producer and exporter of primary products into a net exporter of value-added goods.

Previous articlePresident HH should adopt a Low Hanging Fruits Strategy to Quickly Create Youth jobs in 2022

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

We have embarked on legislative reforms to support businesses, HH tells US-Zambia Business Forum

President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the government has embarked on legislative reforms aimed at bolstering a private sector...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Be transparent as you advance your agenda on subsidies removal, Kateka advises Government

Economy Chief Editor - 9
New Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka has urged the government to be transparent and consultative as it advances its agenda on subsidies especially from...
Read more

Zambia will fail to attract major investors if the subsidies are maintained-Chikwanda

Economy Chief Editor - 12
An Energy Expert Johnstone Chikwanda has backed the government’s decision to remove subsidies on fuel and electricity in 2022. Mr. Chikwanda says he supports the...
Read more

Former Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande welcomes IMF deal

Economy Chief Editor - 20
Former Finance Minister Ng'andu Magande has said that the deal agreed between Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gives hope that some difficulties...
Read more

Seed Co Rebounds as Zambia’s Kwacha rises

Economy Chief Editor - 17
Seed Co International Limited says stronger Zambian kwacha rebound inspired by positive sentiment in Zambia boosted volumes and sales during the half year ended...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.