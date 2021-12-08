President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the government has embarked on legislative reforms aimed at bolstering a private sector and investor-friendly operating environment, coupled with policy consistency.

President Hichilema said that the move is part of demonstrating his administration’s commitment to delivering to citizens and that the government has in this vain created ministerial portfolios that are relevant to supporting business, innovation, and the green economy in line with global challenges and opportunities.

Gracing the US-Zambia Business and Investment Forum virtually, President Hichilema said the US is a leading global economy with dominance in various sectors, can realize the potential for synergies and investment in Zambia’s well-placed opportunities sectors.

He stated that the said sectors are key drivers of Zambia’s industrialization and diversification agenda.

Mr Hichilema expressed confidence that the engagements at the forum will lead to productive exchanges and the creation of lasting business and investment partnerships.

He added that the forum will further consolidate and strengthen the warm bilateral relations that exist between Zambia and the US, as the two countries open up more opportunities for enhanced trade and investment flows.

President Hichilema further urged US investors to set up and partner with the Zambian business community to maximize prospects for successful market entry and investing in attractive sectors.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining a conducive business environment and continue undertake business reforms to enhance the investment climate within a strong policy framework.

The President noted that Zambia has developed the national industrial policy which aims at transforming the country from a producer and exporter of primary products into a net exporter of value-added goods.