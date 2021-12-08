9.5 C
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Government to recover Money on unfinished or poorly done jobs

By Chief Editor
Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu has said that Government will initiate resource recovery mechanisms on any projects that are of poor quality, overpriced, or abandoned by contractors that have been paid.

Mr. Nzovu said that Cabinet approved the creation of a fast-track court to prosecute those that stole public resources, and his Ministry will make full use of that, adding that

Mr. Nzovu said that he wants the local people to take ownership of projects in their areas without political interference or intimidation, adding that no civil servant will be victimized for doing the right thing that benefits the country.

Mr Nzovu was speaking when he inspected progress made on works under the Lake Tanganyika Development Project in Nsama District.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Minister Leonard Mbao said the provision of quality health care services remains of Paramount importance to Government.

Mr. Mbao said his office will engage the Minister of Health to deploy health workers at Kapembwa health post to serve the people of that area.

And Kapembwa Health Post Community Health Assistant, John Chama appealed to the two ministers to help push for confirmation because his team is not confirmed but working as volunteers.

