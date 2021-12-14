Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is pleased to have made his full debut at Leicester City’s home ground King Power Stadium with a goal in the Premier League.

Daka contributed a goal and made an assist when Leicester thumped Newcastle United 4-0 in last Sunday’s Premier League match.

This was Daka’s second Premier League start for Leicester.

“I am just thankful that I had my full debut here and I marked it with a goal and an assist,” Daka told the club media.

“It was really brilliant for me, for my confidence and also for the team,” he said.

Daka has scored seven goals for Leicester in his debut season.

He joined the English club from RB Salzburg at the start of the 2021/2022 season.