Patriotic Front (PF) Acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has said that the reported harassment of Zambia National Team football player Stopilla Sunzu’s family on account of being suspected to be foreigners by what he described as the United Party for National Development (UPND) government security wings makes sad reading.

In a statement released to the media, Mr Chilangwa said wondered how ungrateful can we be as Zambians today to try and alienate Sunzu from his own country even after his achievements for Chipolopolo.

“Is it not Sunzu who scored the penalty that made Zambia win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012 for the first time since we gained independence? Today the hero is now Congolese,” he asked

Mr. Chilanga said that Sunzu like Christopher Katongo and the other active and former players deserve respect from all of Zambians including those in government today, adding that fighting our national heroes is fighting all of us.

Mr Chilanga said that the party will continue celebrating Sunzu and all his colleagues who brought honour to Zambia and called upon the UPND government to apologize to the Sunzu family without delay as this single act of miscalculation has the potential to polarize the nation even more.

“We remind the UPND government that such senseless antics have a potential to even make Zambia lose the Africa Cup we won almost 10 years ago should Ivory Coast appeal with FIFA, ” he said.

Reports are that the Immigration Department has recorded a statement from former Chipolopolo defender, Stopilla Sunzu’s father, Felix Sunzu.

This is after Mr Sunzu, together with 5 members of his household, was picked by the immigration officers after he failed to produce documentation to prove his legal immigration status.

Department Spokesperson, NAMATI Nshinka has confirmed this in a statement availed to the media saying that Mr. Sunzu was among 20 people apprehended yesterday, in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt, during a routine clean up exercise undertaken by the Immigration Department.

Mr Nshinka said that Mr. Sunzu and the 5 members of his household were taken to Chilalabombwe Police Station for screening, shortly after which they were released, upon production of the requisite documents.

Below is the full statement