9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

The Harassment of Stopilla Sunzu by the UPND government security wings makes sad reading-PF

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
Headlines The Harassment of Stopilla Sunzu by the UPND government security wings makes...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Patriotic Front (PF) Acting Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa has said that the reported harassment of Zambia National Team football player Stopilla Sunzu’s family on account of being suspected to be foreigners by what he described as the United Party for National Development (UPND) government security wings makes sad reading.

In a statement released to the media, Mr Chilangwa said wondered how ungrateful can we be as Zambians today to try and alienate Sunzu from his own country even after his achievements for Chipolopolo.

“Is it not Sunzu who scored the penalty that made Zambia win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2012 for the first time since we gained independence? Today the hero is now Congolese,” he asked

Mr. Chilanga said that Sunzu like Christopher Katongo and the other active and former players deserve respect from all of Zambians including those in government today, adding that fighting our national heroes is fighting all of us.

Mr Chilanga said that the party will continue celebrating Sunzu and all his colleagues who brought honour to Zambia and called upon the UPND government to apologize to the Sunzu family without delay as this single act of miscalculation has the potential to polarize the nation even more.

“We remind the UPND government that such senseless antics have a potential to even make Zambia lose the Africa Cup we won almost 10 years ago should Ivory Coast appeal with FIFA, ” he said.

Reports are that the Immigration Department has recorded a statement from former Chipolopolo defender, Stopilla Sunzu’s father, Felix Sunzu.

This is after Mr Sunzu, together with 5 members of his household, was picked by the immigration officers after he failed to produce documentation to prove his legal immigration status.

Department Spokesperson, NAMATI Nshinka has confirmed this in a statement availed to the media saying that Mr. Sunzu was among 20 people apprehended yesterday, in Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt, during a routine clean up exercise undertaken by the Immigration Department.

Mr Nshinka said that Mr. Sunzu and the 5 members of his household were taken to Chilalabombwe Police Station for screening, shortly after which they were released, upon production of the requisite documents.

Below is the full statement

Previous articlePatson Reflects on Full Home EPL Debut
Next articleGreen Economy and Environment PS tells Cooperatives and other Groups receiving Govt funding to invest in activities that benefit their communities, avoid misuse

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Mpezeni advises Government not to export Maize

Paramount Chief MPEZENI of Eastern province has supported government’s plans to re-consider the export of extra maize stocks the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Suspend the Export of Maize to other Countries till the Rains Normalise-Sunday Chanda

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Opposition Patriotic Front Kanchibiya Constituency Member of Parliament Sunday Chilufya Chanda has asked the Government through the Ministry of Agriculture to immediately stop the...
Read more

State House says Nakachinda remarks are a direct attack on the integrity and independence of the Judiciary

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
State House has described allegations insinuating that President Hakainde Hichilema is coercing judges as false and contemptuous. Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has said that the...
Read more

ECZ announces the date for Kabwata Parliamentary By-Election

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed 20th January 2022 as the date on which to hold the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election in the...
Read more

HELSB Fail to Award Loans to 8 000 Eligible First Year Students at UNZA due to Financial Constraints

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has said that it has failed to award Loans to 8 004 eligible first-year students...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.