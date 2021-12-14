Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary, Mr. John Msimuko, has urged all cooperatives and other community groups that receive government financial support to be prudent and engage in projects that benefit their communities.

Mr. Msimuko was speaking in Chipata in Eastern Province during his ongoing familiarisation tour of the implementation of the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project (ZIFLP) and the Strengthening Climate Resilience of Agricultural livelihoods in Agro-Ecological Regions I and II in Zambia (SCRALA) project.

When he paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province Minister Hon. Peter Phiri, the Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary assured that the Government was committed to projects that will make Eastern Province resilient to challenges of climate change and other environment challenges.

He said the Ministry would put in place projects and programmes that will enable people adapt to climate change.

“Ours is a familiarisation of what is on the ground, and we hope to learn from what is happening in Eastern Province, in particular on the energy projects, the ZIFLP which is implementing an approach to forestry protection which we can replicate in other provinces, looking at it from a landscape management perspective,” Mr. Msimuko said.

And the Minister explained that Eastern Province was implementing several activities to promote the realization of the green economy including wind energy, solar energy, promotion of energy-efficient cooking stoves, community forestry management, and climate-smart agriculture.

The Permanent Secretary toured the construction site of the Zambia Agriculture Research Institute (ZARI), which has reached an advanced stage, at Msekera in Chipata District.

Touring Khamakapoko Community Sub-Grant Project, which has 42 small holder farmers comprising 20 men and 22 women, Mr. Msimuko expressed gratitude after noticing the progress being made and commitment of members. Khama Kapoko was approved for funding by ZIFLP and the initial 75 per cent of project cost amounting to K 1,473,000 has been disbursed oyut of the total K 1,964,000.

Khama Kapoko cooperative is involved in goat and sheep rearing, and maize, bran processing and other activities.

At Cholinga Community Sub-Grant Project in Chipangali District, Mr. Msimuko inaugurated the stocking of fish in the community constructed dam.

The ZIFLP is financing this acquaculture development project to the tune of K1,716,602. The initial 75 per cent of project cost amounting to K1,287,451.5 has been disbursed.

The Permanent Secretary urged the members to remain united and ensure they expand their project.

At Mr. Bwanali Phiri’s apple farm and plantation, where the farmer produces biogas from cow dung. The Permanent Secretary commended him for contributing to addressing environmental challenges, and climate change.

Mr. Msimuko said the Ministry will work closely with Mr. Phiri.