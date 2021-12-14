9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Green Economy and Environment PS tells Cooperatives and other Groups receiving Govt funding to invest in activities that benefit their communities, avoid misuse

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Green Economy and Environment PS tells Cooperatives and other Groups receiving Govt...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary, Mr. John Msimuko, has urged all cooperatives and other community groups that receive government financial support to be prudent and engage in projects that benefit their communities.

Mr. Msimuko was speaking in Chipata in Eastern Province during his ongoing familiarisation tour of the implementation of the Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project (ZIFLP) and the Strengthening Climate Resilience of Agricultural livelihoods in Agro-Ecological Regions I and II in Zambia (SCRALA) project.

When he paid a courtesy call on Eastern Province Minister Hon. Peter Phiri, the Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary assured that the Government was committed to projects that will make Eastern Province resilient to challenges of climate change and other environment challenges.

He said the Ministry would put in place projects and programmes that will enable people adapt to climate change.

“Ours is a familiarisation of what is on the ground, and we hope to learn from what is happening in Eastern Province, in particular on the energy projects, the ZIFLP which is implementing an approach to forestry protection which we can replicate in other provinces, looking at it from a landscape management perspective,” Mr. Msimuko said.

And the Minister explained that Eastern Province was implementing several activities to promote the realization of the green economy including wind energy, solar energy, promotion of energy-efficient cooking stoves, community forestry management, and climate-smart agriculture.

The Permanent Secretary toured the construction site of the Zambia Agriculture Research Institute (ZARI), which has reached an advanced stage, at Msekera in Chipata District.

Touring Khamakapoko Community Sub-Grant Project, which has 42 small holder farmers comprising 20 men and 22 women, Mr. Msimuko expressed gratitude after noticing the progress being made and commitment of members. Khama Kapoko was approved for funding by ZIFLP and the initial 75 per cent of project cost amounting to K 1,473,000 has been disbursed oyut of the total K 1,964,000.

Khama Kapoko cooperative is involved in goat and sheep rearing, and maize, bran processing and other activities.

At Cholinga Community Sub-Grant Project in Chipangali District, Mr. Msimuko inaugurated the stocking of fish in the community constructed dam.

The ZIFLP is financing this acquaculture development project to the tune of K1,716,602. The initial 75 per cent of project cost amounting to K1,287,451.5 has been disbursed.

The Permanent Secretary urged the members to remain united and ensure they expand their project.

At Mr. Bwanali Phiri’s apple farm and plantation, where the farmer produces biogas from cow dung. The Permanent Secretary commended him for contributing to addressing environmental challenges, and climate change.

Mr. Msimuko said the Ministry will work closely with Mr. Phiri.

Previous articleThe Harassment of Stopilla Sunzu by the UPND government security wings makes sad reading-PF

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Green Economy and Environment PS tells Cooperatives and other Groups receiving Govt funding to invest in activities that benefit their communities, avoid misuse

Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Permanent Secretary, Mr. John Msimuko, has urged all cooperatives and other community...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police are being too soft on alleged corrupt former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) members

General News Chief Editor - 13
United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairman for Mines Percy Chanda feels Police are being too soft on alleged corrupt former ruling Patriotic Front(PF)...
Read more

Defence Minister commissions the ZNS Industrial Milling Plant in Monze

General News Chief Editor - 26
The Zambia National Service has commissioned the ZNS Industrial Milling Plant in Monze which is expected to lower the price of mealie meal. Speaking during...
Read more

Lusaka High Court orders Former First Lady to pay $ 58 000

General News Chief Editor - 23
The Lusaka High Court has ordered Levy Mwanawasa and Company law firm run by former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa to pay an amount...
Read more

Reynolds Bowa is new ERB Board Chairman

General News Chief Editor - 13
Energy Minister Peter Kapala has announced the appointment of the new Board of Directors of the Energy Regulation Board (ERB). Mr Kapala unveiled the new...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.