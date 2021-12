THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has approved the request by bus operators to increase bus fares pursuant to Section 108 (11) of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

The Local bus fares for local transport in Lusaka and Copperbelt have been increased by over 30%.

This follows a consultative meeting with bus operators held on Saturday 18th December 2021, the RTSA has approved the new bus fares.

Below is the full statement