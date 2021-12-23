9.5 C
Three Mines suspended for non-compliance to safety and mining standards regulations

By Chief Editor
Mines Minister, Paul Kabuswe, has suspended three manganese mining licenses for non-compliance to safety and mining standards regulations in central province.

Mr Kabuswe has since directed the mines bureau to ensure all mining activities at the three sites are halted immediately until the situation is corrected to avoid loss of lives.

The minister announced the suspension after touring the two mining sites in Serenje and the other one in Mkushi district all operating under Sacko mining license.

Mr Kabuswe says in a mining set-up, the safety of the personnel comes first and as much as the government needs money, it will not compromise on safety and mining standards regulations.

He described the prevailing situation at the condemned sites as a ticking time bomb that would explode anytime.

He reiterated that the mining sector in the country has for a long time been managed in a disorganized manner because of some corrupt political elements.

And speaking during the meeting with various mining entities at Chimetal minerals Maganese processing company, central province minister Credo Nanjuwa said government wants to do straight business where investors create jobs for the local people while contributing to the treasury.

He said the provincial administration will support the investments but hoped the ministry of mines will soon come up with informed policies to stop the illegalities that had marred the mining sector.

Previous articleMinister of Information and Media has created a Vacuum, Bally has to be bold and deal with her

