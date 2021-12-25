9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 25, 2021
General News
Former Police Deputy commissioner arrested for shoot at a UPND supporter in 2016

By Chief Editor
Former Zambia Police Copperbelt province deputy commissioner Bothwell Namuswa has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a United Party for National Development (UPND) supporter in 2016.

In a statement to the media, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said that Mr. Namuswa has been arrested for the offense of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous harm.

Mr Hamoonga said on December 15, 2016, Mr Namuswa allegedly shot at Peter Masani aged 39 of Kanyama Compound who was at the premises for a court hearing.

“Police have arrested Bothwell Namuswa aged 49 a Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Offense of Acts Intended to Cause Grievous Harm Contrary to Section 224 Subsection (a) of CAP 87 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on 15th December 2016 at the Lusaka High Court the accused did shoot at Peter Masani aged 39 of Kanyama Compound who was at the premises for a court hearing,” he said.

Mr Hamoonga said Mr. Namuswa was briefly detained at Woodlands police station and has been released on police bond.

He said the former deputy commissioner will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, Leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has called on the new dawn administration to stop harassing suspects in the fight against corruption.
Mr. Tembo says law enforcement agencies investigating corruption cases must follow the right channel of arresting suspects without infringing on their rights.

He said the manner in which some cases have been handled leaves much to be desired especially that the law prescribes a suspect as innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law.

He has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to tell law enforcement agencies to be civil and stop destroying people’s properties and making arbitrary arrests

