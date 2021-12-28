9.5 C
Sports
North African Date Await Zanaco in CAF Confed Cup Group A

By sports
Zanaco have been paired against Tunisian side CS Sfaxien in 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage.

Zanaco were on Tuesday drawn in Group A together with Pyramids of Egypt and Libyan side Ahly Tripoli as well.

The draw for the group stage was conducted at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC, assisted Khaled Nassar, CAF Head of Competitions in the draw that produced some exciting pairings.

Meanwhile, Zanaco reached the group stage when eliminating Malian side Binga in the two-legged play-off last month.

GROUP DRAWS

Group A: Pyramids (Egypt) – CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) – Zanaco (Zambia) – Ahly Tripoli (Libya)

Group B: JS Kabylie (Algeria) or Royal Leopards (Eswatini) – Orlando Pirates (South Africa) – JS Saoura (Algeria) – Al Ittihad (Libya)

Group C:TP Mazembe (DR Congo) – Coton Sport (Cameroon) – Al Masry (Egypt) – AS Otoho (Congo)

Group D: RS Berkane (Morocco) – ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire) – Simba (Tanzania) – USGN (Niger)

Previous articleFuture of KCM is uncertain because the government seems to be entertaining moves by Vedanta to come back

