The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has said that it has made progress in quantifying the extent of the damage caused by floods in Southern Province.

DMMU National Coordinator GABRIEL POLLEN who has described the flood situation which claimed lives, damaged property, and destroyed crops as bad, says the DMMU has continued to distribute relief food and other materials to the affected flood victims.

Speaking when he received a donation of 10 tonnes of Cowpeas seed donated by Afri-Seed for the affected families’ victims; Dr. Pollen said that the donated items will go a long way in helping the people in Southern Province who lost crops due to heavy rains to replant.

And the DMMU national coordinator said that the prepositioned food and non-food items across the country has continued to help in mitigating various disaster-related issues.

Dr. Pollen says the Unit has managed to mitigate the disaster in Southern Province on time because of the same pre-positioned food and non-food items.

He states with the decentralization method of governance that the new dawn government has adopted, the Unit has empowered the Regional and District Coordinators with necessary materials to respond to Disasters the moment they happen.

Meanwhile Afriseed sales and marketing manager, Kennedy Kauwo says the company was compelled to donate to the people of Southern Province who were affected by floods so that they can be food secure.

Mr. Kauwo says his company has decided to give early maturing seeds so that farmers can replant and have enough food to push them to the next farming season.