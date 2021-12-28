9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

DMMU makes progress in quantifying the extent of the damage caused by floods in Southern Province

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News DMMU makes progress in quantifying the extent of the damage caused by...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has said that it has made progress in quantifying the extent of the damage caused by floods in Southern Province.

DMMU National Coordinator GABRIEL POLLEN who has described the flood situation which claimed lives, damaged property, and destroyed crops as bad, says the DMMU has continued to distribute relief food and other materials to the affected flood victims.

Speaking when he received a donation of 10 tonnes of Cowpeas seed donated by Afri-Seed for the affected families’ victims; Dr. Pollen said that the donated items will go a long way in helping the people in Southern Province who lost crops due to heavy rains to replant.

And the DMMU national coordinator said that the prepositioned food and non-food items across the country has continued to help in mitigating various disaster-related issues.

Dr. Pollen says the Unit has managed to mitigate the disaster in Southern Province on time because of the same pre-positioned food and non-food items.

He states with the decentralization method of governance that the new dawn government has adopted, the Unit has empowered the Regional and District Coordinators with necessary materials to respond to Disasters the moment they happen.

Meanwhile Afriseed sales and marketing manager, Kennedy Kauwo says the company was compelled to donate to the people of Southern Province who were affected by floods so that they can be food secure.

Mr. Kauwo says his company has decided to give early maturing seeds so that farmers can replant and have enough food to push them to the next farming season.

Previous articlePoor turnout for COVID-19 jabs has characterized health centers in Lusaka

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

DMMU makes progress in quantifying the extent of the damage caused by floods in Southern Province

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) has said that it has made progress in quantifying the extent...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

First Shaolin Temple opens in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 19
In an attempt to inculcate Chinese Kungfu and culture among the Zambian citizens, the first-ever Shaolin Temple has been opened in Lusaka. The establishment of...
Read more

New Dawn Government will be kicked out of power in 2026 by the people of Zambia-Bowman Lusambo

General News Chief Editor - 29
Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has alleged that the New Dawn Government will be kicked out of power in 2026 by the people...
Read more

Charles Milupi’s Roads Projects gets Support

General News Chief Editor - 13
Mufulira’s UPND Kankoyo Member of Parliament Heartson Mabeta has supported Government’s plan to work on roads in the Copperbelt, North-Western and Western Provinces in...
Read more

UPND’s First Three Months in Power; Student Bodies Disappointed

General News Chief Editor - 16
HIGHER learning institutions students’ bodies have described the first three months of the UPND government as very disappointing for the learners who had high...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.