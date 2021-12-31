9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 31, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Why Zambia’s currency jumped 27% against the dollar this year

By editor
53 views
3
Economy Why Zambia’s currency jumped 27% against the dollar this year
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

 

Zambia’s currency is on track for a world-beating year as investors bet on the new government’s chances of securing a bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund and negotiating a debt restructuring.

The Kwacha has advanced 27% against the dollar this year, largely on the back of optimism over the August election victory of Hakainde Hichilema. That’s the currency’s best annual performance since 2005, and only the Seychelles rupee has fared better this year. Both were among the three worst performers in 2020.

Zambian President Hichilema’s government is trying to rework as much as $17 billion in external public debt. He needs the IMF’s endorsement to advance talks with creditors ranging from holders of $3 billion in Eurobonds to $5.8 billion owed to China. Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane plans to conclude negotiations by the middle of 2022. The country became Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter last year, and hasn’t serviced most dollar debt since.

The currency of Africa’s second-biggest copper producer has also been buoyed by near-record prices for the metal, which makes up more than 70% of export earnings and helped boost the 2021 trade surplus to K73.4 billion ($4.4 billion) through November, compared with K41.8 billion a year earlier.

Source: News 24

Previous articleThe ruling UPND should take a lead in curbing the Violence ahead of Kabwata by-election-Kang’ombe

3 COMMENTS

  1. ok. From being one of the worst performers to among the best performers, in 4 months – whichever way you look at this statement – politics aside – this is a positive change.
    Obviously there is still a lot of work still to be done. Law enforce is one area of concern, investigating wings needs capacity building, govt communication still lacking, etc.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Economyeditor - 3

Why Zambia’s currency jumped 27% against the dollar this year

  Zambia’s currency is on track for a world-beating year as investors bet on the new government’s chances of securing...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Land Alliance expects UPND Government to prioritize and finance a comprehensive land audit process

Economy Chief Editor - 1
Zambia Land Alliance (ZLA) says it is expecting the government to prioritise and finance a comprehensive land audit process to ascertain exactly how much...
Read more

Government pays Tazara salary arrears and releases funds for repair works at Chambeshi Railway Bridge and Bombwe bridge

Economy editor - 9
Government, through the Ministry of Transport and Logistics has sourced funding for the salary arrears that were pending and owed to TAZARA workers. As recently...
Read more

Zambia’s annual inflation for December drops to 16.4 percent from 19.3 percent

Economy Chief Editor - 17
Zambia’s annual inflation for December has decreased to 16.4 percent from 19.3 percent recorded last month. Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTATS) Interim Statistician-General Mulenga Musepa says...
Read more

Zambia has enough maize in stock than it would need for the whole year 2022-Agric Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Minister of agriculture Mtolo Phiri has assured that Zambia has enough maize in stock than it would need for the whole year 2022. Reacting to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.