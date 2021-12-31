9.5 C
The ruling UPND should take a lead in curbing the Violence ahead of Kabwata by-election-Kang’ombe

Kamfinsa Member of Parliament. Christopher Kang’ombe says the only way to honour Levy Mkandawire who was until his death a Member of Parliament for Kabwata Constituency is by having a peaceful by-election on 20th January next year.

Speaking when he featured on 5FM’s “The Burning Issues” Program today, Kang’ombe urged candidates in the forthcoming Kabwata by-elections to compete on ideas.

He said this following the violence that took place yesterday in the Constituency as UPND cadres failed to tolerate a political opponent who flashed a Socialist Party Symbol as they conducted their roadshow.

The Lawmaker said the ruling UPND should take a lead in curbing the vice ahead of the by-election.

“So violence in Kabwata should not be allowed. I actually want to see a situation where the ruling party is taking the lead, controls what happens, the cadres that went there because you see we don’t want to have bloodshed in Kabwata. Not in Kabwata, not anywhere in Zambia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kang’ombe asked the people of Kabwata to give PF’s Clement Tembo a vote to among other reasons strengthen the voice of the opposition in Parliament.
He boasted that Kabwata got transformed in the past 10 years under the PF regime.

“To honour someone who did not finish his term of duty, one way of honouring Levy Mkandawire is by having a peaceful election, peaceful campaigns, and ideas competing…..,” he said.

“Let us conduct peaceful campaigns and allow ideas to compete. Honourable Lubinda was there for four terms, did his part, transformed Kabwata, opened it up with government, I think we have a strong message of why we are going into Kabwata and why we are asking the people of Kabwata to vote for us.”

Mr. Kang’ombe noted that most people in Kabwata depend on small businesses.

He said such people do not need increments in prices electricity tariffs and taxes among other things.

“In my interactions with people in Kabwata, am seeing a residential area where there are a lot of people….there are those in formal but the majority appear to those earning a living from home. If you are earning a living on your own, it becomes necessary that the cost of doing business is low. If you are running a salon, you don’t want a high cost on electricity. If you are running a shop, you don’t want the cost of you of going to get your alcohol from Chinika area in the Industrial area to be high. You don’t want to pay more for your tax,” he said.

“You basically don’t want your business to have high taxes. You want kalya ka business since you survive with your family at your own level…..you don’t want ubuteko ulelunda fyakulunda lunda. So we have a message in Kabwata that we were here for four terms, two terms under the PF…..the idea is that Kabwata was transformed over the past 10 years. We have a candidate who is going to build on what Lubinda left.”

