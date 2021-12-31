By Kapya Kaoma.

I am very afraid. We are under siege and losing it! Under President Hichilema, Zambia is becoming unmanageable! After watching UPND cadres ravage Kabwata, and hearing helpless citizens plead for President Hichilema to control his own panga-armed vampires, thugs and terrorists before they finish killing their brothers, I was petrified! Then I got annoyed. Honestly I am fed up. I am sorry. But I must say it. Will the President stop putting on diapers and become an adult? Why should citizens plead for him to perform the sole duty he vowed to do on inauguration day? Instead of protecting us, President Hichilema is busy singing kumbaya as our blood flood the streets!

Day in and day out, like prophets of Baal, ballyvampires are out to feed on innocent blood to awaken their god from slumber, but to no avail! No matter how much blood they drink, how many people they maim and properties they destroy, their god in shame hides–for who doesn’t know that President Hichilema’s falsehoods that delivered State House have forced him into hiding from Zambians?

Rather than confronting his self-created and fully armed and funded terrorists, like disgraced Donald Trump, he retreats to Twitter–always bragging about nothing, but his own self-promoting nothingness. And no embarrassment these cursed vampires and terrorists pour on President HH shames him at all, for as the Kabwata incident revealed, these acts of terrorism are done with his knowledge and blessings!

But we shouldn’t blame him alone. Behind his shameful and childish inactions are many respectable persons who refuse to tell him the hard truth. From academics to civil society to religious leaders, we have henchmen who foolishly deceive him into thinking that what his cadres do in his name has no bearing on him! We saw it at the High Court! We saw it at Chelstone Police Station! We saw it at Zambezi Portland Cement facilities in Ndola. Who else but the newly minted Dr. Elias Munshya responded to my article on HH’s cowardice when it comes to dealing with his own UPND terrorists following the Zambezi Portland attacks. He tweeted, “No single pictures of the so called terrorists? You have pictures of damaged property though.”

Like Bally worshipers, Dr. Munshya wants to dismiss the fact that UPND cadres are committing terrorist acts across Zambia and HH is doing nothing! I have reasons to worry–Dr. Munshya knows better! So what is he saying about recent attacks in Kabwata? Still no pictures? The area Councilor defended the attacks on the premise that one person raised a symbol of another political Party. Since when did raising another Party’s political symbol become a capital crime in Zambia? Can Dr. Munshya explain the crime that person committed?

I am afraid that our nation is becoming a Ballynation where criminals are becoming the law while the President is afraid to control the very criminals that got him elected! Hitler was made by good people becoming docile! I refuse to go down this route by allowing HH to turn Zambia into his own cartel! We are a nation of laws. Unless we stand up to his terrorists and vampires, we risk burning our democracy once and for all. Under no administration have we seen the basic principles of democracy eroded so fast than the HH dark regime–this should scare the hell out of us!

But even more threatening is to see how respectable persons easily get blinded from seeing the injustice by those in power. Dr. Munshya was very critical to Lungu’s human rights abuses, today he has become so passive to the HH dark regime. This is true with the chain of so many lawyers who made their names for standing up against Lungu! Today, one wonders if the COVID 19 has robbed them of sight and ears–for UPND cadres commit no human rights abuses. Does it mean the blood spilt during the Lungu days is much more sacred than the one being spilt under their watch by the HH dark regime? I find it hard to understand how we can ignore the facts simply because mistakes are committed by our political friends. This is unethical and the betrayal of justice.

Dr. Munshya knows HH lied to Zambia when he claimed the age of cadrism was over. We have seen cadres at the markets, stations, at state functions graced by HH, and recently at the filing of nomination papers that followed the violence in Kabwata. So why should respectable persons pretend HH is doing everything to tame these vampires? Unless HH acts as an adult by disbanding the terrorist network he founded, the devil won’t disappear on its own; Ballyvampires will continue to feed on innocent blood! And when they are done with us, they will come for the very people who surround HH today!

President HH, please do your work!